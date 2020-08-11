What would it take for COVID-19 to close Sioux Falls schools?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a topic on the minds of parents, students and faculty. A lot of uncertainty surrounds the coronavirus and school plans throughout KELOLAND.

The Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, Jane Stavem, addressed some of these concerns with KELOLAND News. She said its plan will adapt to the recommendations of experts in the community.

“One of the things different about this from before cause it was kind of that all or nothing picture. It was everybody was open and then everybody was closed. So, we don’t have a magic formula right now; we don’t have a specific methodology. We’re working on kind of our own internal version of how we monitor things that are happening, but those aren’t for a hard and fast line on decisions,”

Stavem said they will be focusing on what’s reasonable because there isn’t a solid threshold system set in place for Sioux Falls School District.

“Can we reasonably keep going because we have enough staff to continue having school, or are there too many absences and inability to hold school because of absences? So, that’s one big thing right there. Do we have the people we need to keep operating?”

She said it’s hard to predict what will be happening months down the road.

“And so, that constant communication with the experts in our community is going to be really important. We still though have to keep our eye on the prize which is keeping kids coming to school, but doing that in some reasonable ways. We have our other plans in place, if we have to reduce the number of people on sight, or if we need to go temporarily to a remote setting, we’ll have plans to do that. But, we don’t have a hard and fast mathematical formula right now that will dictate that,” Stavem said.

The district is also taking to twitter to inform people of what to expect this coming school year.

The Return to Learn Plan offers extensive information about our commitment to this process. We invite you to review that information.



The Sioux Falls School District isn’t only listening to local health officials, but other agencies as well, like the South Dakota Department of Education. The department of education is providing information for schools with many different variables surrounding COVID-19.

