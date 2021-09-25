What we learned this week in High School Football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week five saw some interesting contests on Friday as 11 ranked teams, including two number one teams lost in week five.

Here is a breakdown of what we learned from week five:

11AAA

#1 Harrisburg 38 – Roosevelt 34

Top-ranked Harrisburg picked up a narrow four point win over Roosevelt. There was two leads changes in the final two minutes, but Jacob Knuth’s 72 yard bomb to Lincoln Carlson helped earn the win for Harrisburg.

Despite coming away with a loss, Roosevelt proved that they can contend with any team in the state. The last three games for the Rough Riders featured a narrow 12-7 loss to #2 Brandon Valley, a blowout win over R.C. Central and then the 38-34 loss to Harrisburg.

11AAA seemed to be Harrisburg’s class to lose and most would still say it is as they are now 5-0 and have had to withstand a gauntlet of one score games in Lincoln (35-27), Washington (29-23 2 OT) and now Roosevelt.

11AAA SCORES

#2 Brandon Valley 17 – #5 Washington 10

#3 Jefferson 35 – Rapid City Central 6

#4 Lincoln 21 – O’Gorman 17

Rapid City Stevens 38 – Sturgis Brown 21

WHAT WE LEARNED

Week five saw a lot of close finishes including Brandon Valley’s win over Washington. That’s back-to-back weeks that the Warriors have been within one score of the two unbeaten teams. Yet, the Lynx earned the win.

If Brandon Valley and Harrisburg can remain unbeaten by the time they meet in the final game of the season (Oct. 21), they will both be battle tested.

Jefferson (4-1) and Stevens (2-3) each cruised to a win, while Lincoln had to gut out a win over O’Gorman.

At this point, it seems that there are too many teams that could compete for the state title, but Harrisburg and Brandon Valley remain the favorites as the lone unbeatens.

11AA

#1 Tea Area 44 – Watertown 13

The newest team in class 11AA has proven themselves as Tea Area moved to 5-0 with a dominant win over Watertown.

The most impressive part about the Titans is there ability to win all three phases of the game. The Arrows possess a strong offense led by quarterback Drew Norberg and standout wide receiver Cole Holden.

The duo found very little success on Friday as the Titan defense was lock down… And their offense would cruise from there.

11AA SCORES

#2 Pierre 24 – #5 Yankton 10

#3 Brookings 43 – Mitchell 14

Huron 21 – #4 Aberdeen Central 14

11B St. Thomas More 36 – Douglas 0

Spearfish 30 – 11A Custer 0

11AAA Rapid City Stevens 38 – Sturgis 21

WHAT WE LEARNED

Pierre and Brookings, each are now 4-1, and they remain as the biggest threats to upend the Titans. Tea Area already earned a win over Brookings, but the Titans aren’t scheduled to face the Governors during the season.

Aberdeen Central struggled for the second straight week as they suffered a 21-14 loss to Huron. The Golden Eagles, along with Yankton, with have some work to do over the next few weeks, ahead of the postseason.

11A

#2 Madison 30 – #1 Canton 14

It appears that there will be a new number one in class 11A as Madison looked very impressive in a win over Canton.

The Bulldogs are now the lone unbeaten in 11A as they are 5-0.

11A SCORES

#3 Dell Rapids 29 – Sioux Falls Christian 22

#4 West Central 27 – Dakota Valley 13

Vermillion 21 – #5 Lennox 7

11AA Spearfish 30 – Custer 0

Milbank 34 – Clark-Willow Lake 13

Tri-Valley 42 – Sisseton 0

Belle Fourche 28 – Chamberlain 14

Hot Springs 49 – Lakota Tech 0

WHAT WE LEARNED

Dell Rapids and West Central continue to be teams to watch as we move forward. The Trojans suffered a week one setback to Lennox, but have since won four straight. The Quarriers are in the same boat. Dell Rapids suffered a week one loss to Canton and have since won four in a row.

Vermillion, Lennox and Tri-Valley are teams that could make some noise as the season goes on.

11B

#1 Winner 57 – Wagner 6

Takeaway from Friday? Winner is still Winner. This is a team that many thought could repeat as class 11B champions and while there are some talented teams that’ll make it tough on the Warriors, they still appear to be a clear favorite.

The Warriors have now scored 40 or more points in five of their six games. They own the state’s top scoring offense as 50.2 points per contest.

11B SCORES

#2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26 – #5 McCook Central/Montrose 24

#3 Sioux Valley 36 – Parker 0

Groton Area 26 – #4 Aberdeen Roncalli 9

#5 Elk Point- Jefferson 41 – Baltic 0

Redfield 18 – Deuel 0

Woonsocket- Wessington Springs- Sanborn Central 30 – Tripp-Delmont-Armour- AC/DC 6

St. Thomas More 36 – 11AA Douglas 0

Miller-Highmore-Harrold 48 – Jim River 36

Mobridge-Pollock 24 – Wester Area 22

11A Milbank 34 – Clark-Willow Lake 13

Rapid City Christian 34 – Bennett County 14

Beresford 55 – Hill City 0

11A Hot Springs 49 – Lakota Tech 0

WHAT WE LEARNED

Winner is the top-ranked team, but there are a handful of teams not far behind them. Fifth-ranked McCook Central/Montrose proved to be a contending team, following their thrilling loss to B-E/E.

Also #5 Elk Point-Jefferson (Tied for fifth in Media Poll) proved to be a threat as they powered past Baltic 41-0.

One of the more surprising wins came from Groton Area as they blew past #4 Aberdeen Roncalli 26-9. The Tigers were strong on Friday, especially on defense, but that is no surprise this season. Groton owns the fifth best scoring defense in 11B as they are allowing just 10 points per game.

9AA

#1 Hanson 67 – Deubrook Area 14

Top-ranked Hanson has been tremendous in 2021. They are one of just two undefeated teams in class 9AA.

The Beavers are scoring 39 points per game, which is strong, but their defense has been even better as they are the second best scoring defense in the state at 8.8 points per game.

9AA SCORES

#2 Platte-Geddes 33 – 9A #4 Wolsey-Wessington 12

#3 Florence/Henry 63 – Britton-Hecla 12

#4 Chester Area 35 – #5 Canistota/Freeman 26

Parkston 46 – Bon Homme 7

Herreid-Selby Area 46 – Ipswich 28

Lyman 52 – New Underwood 0

Hamlin 44 – Arlington-Lake Preston 0

9A Howard 47 – Viborg-Hurley 0

Leola-Frederick Area 44 – Northwestern 14

Castlewood 33 – Elkton-Lake Benton 14

Stanley County 50 – White River 36

Garretson 35 – Irene-Wakonda 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 28 – 9A Harding County-Bison 18

Timber Lake 52 – Dupree 0

WHAT WE LEARNED

Not much changed in class 9AA as the top four teams earned victories.

Hanson is undefeated now and they join Florence/Henry as the only other unbeaten. The Falcons of Florence/Henry have been impressive as they continue to own one of the top scoring offenses and defenses in 9AA.

A lot of eyes stay on Platte-Geddes. They may have a loss, but the Black Panthers are still the defending state champions and they continue to dominate their way through this season.

The rest of the class’ focus should go to teams like Chester Area, Canistota/Freeman, Parkston and Garretson. These are the four teams that are in the rankings or near the rankings.

9A

#1 De Smet 44 – Kimball-White Lake 0

The high powered offense of De Smet rolled again in week five as the Bulldogs powered past Kimball-White Lake, 44-0. De Smet is now 6-0.

9A SCORES

#2 Howard 47 – 9AA Viborg-Hurley 0

#3 Herreid/Selby Area 46 – 9AA Ipswich 28

9AA #2 Platte-Geddes 33 – #4 Wolsey-Wessington 12

#5 Wall 55 – Jones County 0

Colman-Egan 64 – Centerville 18

Great Plains Lutheran 51 – Waverly-South Shore 16

9AA #3 Florence/Henry 63 – Britton-Hecla 12

9B Dell Rapids St. Mary 34 – Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 6

Faith 28 – North Central 12

Burke 55 – Colome 14

Leola-Frederick Area 44 – Northwestern 14

Castlewood 33 – Elkton-Lake Benton 14

9AA Garretson 35 – Irene-Wakonda 14

Kadoka Area 40 – Phillip 18

WHAT WE LEARNED

9A has seen De Smet at the top of the rankings since their season opening win over Wolsey-Wessington, but the question has been, who could knock off the Bulldogs.

Week five continued to shine some light on a few teams that could do just that. #2 Howard, #3 Herreid/Selby Area and #5 Wall looked superb again.

Those three, along with Wolsey-Wessington and Castlewood will continue to be teams to watch in the weeks to come. Especially considering that Castlewood will play #1 De Smet next week.

9B

#3 Avon 36 – #1 Gayville-Volin 32

Third-ranked Avon earned the upset win over top-ranked Gayville-Volin in Friday’s KELOLAND Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The Pirates were impressive on Friday as they were able to score a couple of late touchdowns to take the lead 36-32.

The Raiders put together a drive, but an interception in the endzone helped seal the win for Avon.

Avon looked very impressive and they are now 5-0 and there are now the lone unbeaten in class 9B.

9B SCORES

#2 Faulkton Area 50 – Langford Area 15

Lemmon/McIntosh 28 – #4 Harding County-Bison 18

#5 Potter County 66 – Sunshine Bible Academy 16

9A Wall 55 – Jones County 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 60 – Estelline-Hendricks 6

Great Plains Lutheran 51 – Waverly-South Shore 16

Lyman 52 – New Underwood 0

Alcester-Hudson 42 – Corsica-Stickney 20

Dell Rapids St. Mary 34 – 9A Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 6

Faith 28 – North Central 12

Burke 55 – Colome 14

WHAT WE LEARNED

Week five shed some light in class 9B as two of the top five teams fell.

#1 Gaville-Volin suffered a setback, as did #4 Harding County-Bison.

The other ranked teams looked sharp as Faulkton Area who has been near the top the entire season continued to roll with a win over Langford Area.

#5 Potter County also rolled as they continue to make a push in class 9B.

Coming into the season, many people thought 9B was a wide open class and this week continued that theme. Despite losses to number one and four, the class remains very evenly matched with just three weeks remaining.