What we learned in Week 7 of High School Football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week seven of high school football saw a full slate of games that saw a handful of upsets across the classes. There are a few games that are not yet played, but here’s what we learned from week seven:

11AAA

#1 Harrisburg 49 – Rapid City Stevens 25

Top-ranked Harrisburg cruised to 6-0 following another impressive win. The Raiders battled early with Harrisburg, but the Tigers would pull away early.

The Tigers have been tested the past few weeks with three straight one possession wins, including a double overtime game, so this win over Rapid City Stevens had to feel good for Harrisburg.

The preseason top-ranked Tigers are still unbeaten, but they have a tough few games ahead as still have to play Rapid City Central, Jefferson and Brandon Valley.

11AAA Scores

#2 Brandon Valley 25 – #4 Lincoln 22

Roosevelt 49 – #3 Jefferson 21

#5 Washington 35 – Brookings 14

O’Gorman 61 – Rapid City Central 3

WHAT WE LEARNED

Brandon Valley moved to 6-0 as the 2020 defending 11AAA state champions continue to impress each week. The Lynx defense continues to get the job done, while their offense continues to grind out drives.

Lincoln has been impressive this season. Sitting at 4-2, the Patriots lone losses have come to #1 Harrisburg (35-27) and #2 Brandon Valley (25-22). Lincoln will definitely be a threat down the stretch,

The other key thing we learned this week has to be from Roosevelt. The Rough Riders are just a couple plays away from being a 5-1 team, however those outcomes didn’t go their way, so they sit at 2-4. Roosevelt’s big win over Jefferson continued to prove that the Rough Riders are a true threat in 11AAA.

11AA

#1 Tea Area 63 – Douglas 6

The Titans are now 6-0 in 11AA and many wondered how they would handle having to move up a class… well they’ve responded in a big way.

Tea Area owns the class’s top scoring offense and defense as they are averaging a 40+ point victory in their games this season.

No doubt that the Titans may be the team that could end the run of state championships for Pierre.

11AA SCORES

#2 Pierre 61 – Huron 7

11AAA #5 Washington 35 – #3 Brookings 14

#4 Yankton 42 – Mitchell 0

Watertown 30 – #5 Aberdeen Central 0

11B St. Thomas More 22 – Spearfish 21 OT

Sturgis Brown 45 – 11A Belle Fourche 21

WHAT WE LEARNED

Pierre looks good again! Coach Steele continues to build championship caliber teams and this year’s team continues to impress. The Governors have won five straight, but they’ve got a tough test with Watertown, Aberdeen Central and Brookings left on the schedule.

Brookings suffered a setback, but I don’t think it’ll change many peoples’ opinions. The Bobcats showed that they are a really good team. They took a talented Washington team to the fourth quarter with a 14-14 tie. From there however, the Warriors ran away with it earning at 35-14 win.

Yankton powered past Mitchell 42-0. The Bucks haven’t made too much noise this season, but they are still a team to watch out for in 11AA.

Watertown with a statement win in week seven. They are now 3-3 and are hanging around in the 11AA standings. With the firepower that the Arrows present on offense, they will be a factor moving forward.

11A

#1 Madison 40 – Tri-Valley 0

Madison upset previous #1 Canton last week and this week, they came out and made a statement against Tri-Valley who received votes in last week’s Prep Media High School Football Poll.

The Bulldogs have a high powered offense as they continue to score a lot of points every game. Madison has scored 30 or more points in five of their six games.

Not to mention the Bulldogs have one of the state’s top defenses as they now have three shutouts this season.

11A SCORES

#2 Canton 6 – #4 West Central 0

Vermillion 33 – #3 Dell Rapids 28

Lennox 28 – #5 Sioux Falls Christian 12

11AA Sturgis Brown 45 – Belle Fourche 21

Milbank 36 – Dakota Valley 13

Chamberlain 48 – Sisseton 0

WHAT WE LEARNED

Canton has been a defensive first team this season and they showed it again on Friday. The C-Hawks were unable to find the endzone offensively, but so was their opponent, West Central. A blocked punt touchdown is all the scoring that was necessary for Canton, who is now 5-1.

Vermillion Tanagers are now 4-2. They suffered back-to-back losses to the states’ top two teams in Madison and Canton. Since then, they’ve upset #4 Lennox and #3 Dell Rapids. The Tanagers scored 26 on Madison in their loss, while no other team has scored more than 14 against the Bulldogs. Simply put, watch out for the Tanagers. One upset win can happen, but when you have two upsets, that means you are a true contender in 11A.

Lennox suffered their first loss of the season to Vermillion last week, but this week, the Orioles looked good. Lennox used some suffocating defense and some timely offensive possessions to power to a 28-12 win over Sioux Falls Christian.

The biggest takeaway from this week is that Madison remains the favorite, with Canton not far behind, but behind them, it is a mess of good teams. Vermillion, Lennox, Dell Rapids, Sioux Falls Christian, West Central and Milbank are all good teams and it is quite hard to tell which of those teams are better than the other. 11A is a deep and talented class.

11B

#1 Winner 32 – Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Top-ranked Winner is on a mission to win back-to-back state championships and they continue to show they are the 11B favorites.

The Warriors are 7-0 and they continue to blow out their opponents. Winner is beating their opponents by an average of 42 points per game.

11B SCORES

Beresford 23 – #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7

#3 Sioux Valley 34 – #4 Elk-Point/Jefferson 28

#4 Groton Area 35 – Dakota Hills 0

St. Thomas More 22 – 11AA Spearfish 21 OT

Hot Springs 34 – Custer 0

Bennett County 58 – Hill City 28

Redfield 28 – Mobridge-Pollock 14

Tripp-Delmont-Armour-AC-DC 31 – Miller-Highmore-Harrold 18

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 28 – Jim River 26

Flandreau 41 – Parker 6

McCook Central/Montrose 54 – Baltic 8

Aberdeen Roncalli 19 – Deuel 18

Clark-Willow Lake 26 – Webster Area 13

Lead-Deadwood 6 – Rapid City Christian 0

WHAT WE LEARNED

The question every week continues to be… which team will be able to hang with #1 Winner?

Beresford went west and came away with a huge upset win over #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. The Watchdogs are now 4-2, with losses to #4 Elk Point/Jefferson and McCook Central/Montrose. With a couple of impressive losses and now a statement win, the Watchdogs are setting themselves up to be a tough out in the playoffs.

Sioux Valley continues to show consistently strong performances as they earned a win over EPJ. The Cossacks, led by quarterback Parker Puetz, will be a tough game for any team they face.

A team that continues to throw their name in the mix in Groton Area. Their defense has been impressive, allowing just 8.5 points per contest. They’ve rattled off six wins in-a-row and they continue to prove they are a threat in 11B.

9AA

#1 Hanson 22 – #4 Chester Area 20

What a game! Hanson earned a 22-20 win over Chester Area. The Beavers scored late and added the two point conversion. That made it 22-20.

Chester Area had a field goal attempt as time expired to win, and while it was close, it was ruled wide right.

Despite a loss, it continues to show how loaded class 9AA is. The Beavers have been the top-ranked team for several weeks in a row, but Chester Area’s performance proves that 9AA is talented.

9AA SCORES

#2 Platte-Geddes 28 – Bon Homme 0

9A Warner 25 – #3 Florence-Henry 14

#5 Parkston 35 – Kimball-White Lake 7

Canistota-Freeman 50 – Irene-Wakonda 0

Lyman 36 – Kadoka Area 16

Timber Lake 42 – Harding County-Bison 6

Stanley County 27 – Lemmon-McIntosh 8

Ipswich 20 – Faulkton Area 6

Castlewood 14 – Arlington-Late Preston 6

Leola-Frederick Area 46 – North Central 0

Wall 57 – White River 0

Hamlin 16 – Elkton-Lake Benton 14

WHAT WE LEARNED

Platte-Geddes continued their success as they rolled past Bon Homme. The Black Panthers continue to show they are a threat to repeat as state champions in 9AA.

Florence-Henry has shown a lot of promise through six weeks as they were one of just two unbeatens left in 9AA. However, they suffered their first loss of the season to Warner. The Monarchs are traditionally a good football team, so I don’t take too much away from Florence-Henry following the loss. They are still a team to keep an eye on going forward in 9AA.

Past that, there are almost too many teams that could get hot at the right time to and put together a run in the postseason. Parkston, Garretson, Canistota/Freeman, and Lyman are just a few, but there are still more quality teams in 9AA.

9A

#1 De Smet – Bye Week

9A SCORES

#3 Herreid/Selby Area 56 – Sully Buttes 6

#4 Wall 57 – White River 0

#5 Wolsey-Wessington 28 – Gregory 10

Hitchcock-Tulare 50 – Britton-Hecla 18

Canistota/Freeman 50 – Irene-Wakonda 0

Gayville-Volin 57 – Centerville 22

Lyman 36 – Kadoka Area 16

Faith 62 – Newell 34

Alcester-Hudson 28 – Burke 27

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 57 – Colman-Egan 8

New Underwood 34 – Phillip 28

Northwestern 12 – Great Plains Lutheran 8

Castlewood 14 – Arlington Lake Preston 6

Leola-Frederick Area 46 – North Central 0

Parkston 35 – Kimball-White Lake 7

Warner 25 – Florence/Henry 14

WHAT WE LEARNED

Top-ranked De Smet was on a bye week and so was #2 Howard.

From there, the next three teams Herreid/Selby Area, Wall and Wolsey-Wessington all looked sharp in week seven.

Castlewood is the lone other team receiving votes and they picked up an eight point win over Arlington-Lake Preston.

Perhaps the most impressive win in 9A comes from Warner who is now just 3-3, but they are coming off a win over #3, unbeaten Florence-Henry. That win is something to keep an eye on going forward in 9A.

9B

#1 Avon 50 – Colome 14

Avon is the new number one in class 9B and they certainly looked like it. The Pirates cruised to 6-0 with a dominant win over Colome.

The Pirates are fresh off their win over last week’s number one Gayville-Volin.

9B SCORES

Ipswich 20 – #2 Faulkton Area 6

#3 Gayville-Volin 57 – Centerville 22

#4 Potter County 50 – Langford Area 12

#5 Hitchcock-Tulare 50 – Britton-Hecla 18

Jones County 45 – Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Faith 62 – Newell 34

Alcester-Hudson 28 – Burke 27

Herreid/Selby Area 56 – Sully Buttes 6

Timber Lake 42 – Harding County-Bison 6

New Underwood 34 – Phillip 28

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52 – Estelline-Hendricks 0

WHAT WE LEARNED

Second-ranked Faulkton Area suffered their second lost of the season to a 9AA opponent, Ipswich. Faulkton Area still remains in the thick of a strong 9B class. The Trojans will play North Central next week.

Gayville-Volin got back into the win column following last week’s loss to Avon. The Raiders cruised past Centerville as they move to 4-1 on the season.

#5 Hitchcock-Tulare has been an interesting team to follow this season. They weren’t on many people’s radar before the season, but they are now 5-2 and being respected as one of the best in 9B.

Alcester-Hudson and Dell Rapids St. Mary remain two teams that you need to keep an eye on going forward. Harding County-Bison just suffered their second straight loss. The Ranchers are a team to keep an eye on as they look to get back in the win column next week against Newell.