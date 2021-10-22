What we learned in Week 10 of High School Football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The conclusion of week ten means the first round of the 11B and 9-man playoffs have come to a close, while the regular season in the state’s three largest classes have also come to a close.

The state’s three largest classes concluded their regular seasons as they prepare for the quarterfinals next Thursday.

CLASS 11AAA

11AAA SCORES

#1 Harrisburg 43, #2 Brandon Valley 14

#3 Roosevelt 41, 11AA Aberdeen Central 14

Washington 34, #4 Lincoln 24

O’Gorman 49, #5 Jefferson 6

Rapid City Stevens 49, Rapid City Central 0

WHAT WE LEARNED

11AAA had interesting outcomes that certainly led to a lot of learning in week ten.

Starting with top-ranked and now top-seeded Harrisburg, the Tigers played a grind it out game through the first 29 minutes as they found themselves tied with Brandon Valley with seven minutes to play in the third quarter… Then the Tigers took over. They scored the games’ final 29 points, while forcing four turnovers in that time and those turnovers led to 20 of their second half points.

Watch the full game between Harrisburg and Brandon Valley above

Second ranked Brandon Valley lost by 29 points, but that was not the average Lynx performance. If you take out their five turnovers, the score would’ve been 16-14. Brandon Valley will correct their mistakes and be a tough team in the postseason.

We didn’t learn a whole lot from third ranked Roosevelt. The Rough Riders are one of the state’s hottest teams and they continued that trend with a 41-14 win over Aberdeen Central. The Rough Riders have won five of their past six and they are scoring nearly 45 points per game in that stretch! Roosevelt had some work to do on offense early in the season, but now coach Kim Nelson has them playing at max efficiency.

Washington’s win over Lincoln was impressive. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead, but Lincoln evened it up at 17. The Warriors outscored Lincoln 17-7 after that point. Washington’s suffocating defense is certainly something to keep an eye on. Not to mention, the emergence of Elijah Teniah as one of the state’s top running backs has helped quarterback Max Thomson take that next step. I’ve been saying this, but Washington is a threat in 11AAA.

O’Gorman has finished the season as hot as any team in the class. They cruised past Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, Huron and Jefferson by an average of 48 points per game. If the Knights want to be a contender, they need to show out like they did against those four teams as they all possess losing records. The Knights offense has been better, and they’ll need to carry that momentum into the playoffs. That OG defense is still flying around and making plays.

Jefferson could be in some trouble. They’ve had quite a few injuries and with a roster of less than 50 players, they’re pretty thin in some spots. Now an injury to Taylen Ashley is just going to add more salt to Jefferson’s open wound of injured players.

Rapid City Stevens looked sharp in all three phases of the game, and they muscled past Rapid City Central. The Raiders are back in the playoffs, but they’ll have some work to do if they want to play spoiler against #1 Harrisburg.

CLASS 11AA

11AA SCORES

#1 Tea Area 27, 11A #5 West Central 13

#3 Brookings 21, #2 Pierre 14

#4 Yankton 20, #5 Watertown 13

11AAA #3 Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14

Sturgis Brown 40, Douglas 13

Spearfish 28, 11A Belle Fourche 14

Mitchell 21, Huron 20 – OT

WHAT WE LEARNED

I’m not sure if there was too much that we learned from week ten in 11AA. The most significant thing we learned is that Brookings is a real threat in the class. Their defense has been playing well over the past several weeks and that continued as they held a talented Pierre offense to just 14 points. Impressive showing by the Bobcats as they are now the two seed in 11AA.

Not much to say about top-ranked Tea Area. They’re good. They have depth on offense and defense, which allows them to constantly have fresh legs at several positions. Not to mention, they have an offense that scores a lot of points, creating pressure for opponents, but their defense does the same thing. They don’t allow big plays and they find way to slow down their opponents.

Yankton looked good in a close win over Watertown. Both of those teams are teams to watch in the playoffs. They have pieces of the puzzle that they could put together and potentially earn an upset win in the quarters or semis.

CLASS 11A

11A SCORES

#1 Madison 40, Sioux Falls Christian 12

#2 Canton 43, Lennox 28

#3 Dell Rapids 43, Tri-Valley 6

#4 Vermillion 34, Dakota Valley 6

11AA #1 Tea Area 27, #5 West Central 13

Milbank 42, Sisseton 0

11AA Spearfish 28, Belle Fourche 14

Chamberlain 29, Custer 26

WHAT WE LEARNED

11A was a class that had some much potential for shakeups in their standings prior to the playoffs next Thursday. Madison and Canton were locked in as the one and two, but the three through nine spots were up for grabs. Unfortunately, Lennox was the team that found themselves on the outside looking in.

Dell Rapids suffered a big loss to Madison three weeks ago, but they have responded! The Quarriers win over Dakota Valley looked nice, but their win over a talented Tri-Valley team, by 37 points, certainly opened some eyes. When this offense gets clicking, led by quarterback Austin Henry, the Quarriers can score in bunches. Pair that with a smart and quick defense, the Quarriers are a team to watch in 11A.

Vermillion looked good again and they continue to pose a threat to Madison and Canton. They’ll first have to face Tri-Valley, a team that already beat the Tanagers this season. If Vermillion is a true contender, then they’ll get their revenge and find a way to get past the talented Mustangs.

CLASS 11B

11B SCORES

#1 Winner 60, #16 Clark/Willow Lake 0 #9 McCook Central/Montrose 9, #8 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/SC 6 #13 Wagner 28, #4 Groton Area 21 #5 Elk Point-Jefferson 56, #12 St. Thomas More 28 #2 Sioux Valley 54, #15 Deuel 20 #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 48, #10 Hot Springs 6 #14 Beresford 27, #3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 24 #6 Aberdeen Roncalli 14, #11 Redfield 6 11B First Round Playoff Scores

WHAT WE LEARNED

There were some stunning outcomes in 11B including two of the top four seeds falling.

Groton Area and Mount Vernon/Plankinton were two teams that many though could put together a strong run in 11B, however they both suffered season ending losses.

MV/P led by three in the final minute, but a game winning touchdown by Beresford’s Tate VanOtterloo to Isaiah Richards earned the Watchdogs the 27-24 win. The Watchdogs are now 6-3 on the year and appear to be a contender in 11B. This win certainly opened some eyes, including Aberdeen Roncalli, who will now host the Watchdogs in the quarterfinals.

13-seeded Wagner made the trip up to Groton Area and left with an upset win. The Tigers had a chance late, but they were unable to come away with the victory. Wagner joins Beresford as the two teams that really turned some heads in the first round of the playoffs.

Top-seeded Winner continues to play near perfect football. I’m not sure if it is possible to play perfect football, but if it is, Winner isn’t far from that this season. Their combination of powerful offense and lockdown defense is just impressive. Their schedule is going to get tougher as they go through the playoffs, and it’ll be interesting to see how long this pure Winner dominance will last.

Now that the third and fourth seed are out of the playoffs, #2 Sioux Valley and #5 Elk Point-Jefferson appear to be the two teams to threaten Winner. The Huskies get Wagner first, but they could potentially meet the lethal Warriors in the semifinals.

CLASS 9AA

9AA SCORES

#1 Hanson 70, #16 Elkton-Lake Benton 22 #9 Platte-Geddes 35, #8 Chester Area 12 #4 Lyman 30, #13 Stanley County 0 #5 Timber Lake 14, #12 Leola/Frederick Area 8 #2 Parkston 20, #15 Bon Homme 15 #10 Garretson 28, #7 Hamlin 7 #3 Ipswich 36, #14 Lemmon/McIntosh 0 #11 Canistota/Freeman 22, #6 Florence/Henry 20 9AA First Round Playoff Scores

WHAT WE LEARNED

Three upsets in the first round of the 9AA playoffs definitely stand out in what we learned from week ten.

Platte-Geddes found a way to not only cool off the red-hot Chester Area Flyers, but they found a way to cruise past them. The Panthers are the defending 9AA state champions, and I don’t think anyone in that class would like to see the Black Panthers get hot this time of the season.

Garretson is a team whose record doesn’t reflect how good they actually are. The Blue Dragons are a much better team than their 4-4 record would indicate, and they proved it this weekend. Garretson was able to force a pair of turnovers on Hamlin drives that could’ve added some much-needed points. Pair that defense with the passing attack of Dylan Kindt and you have a Blue Dragon, 21-point win.

The same can be said for Canistota/Freeman. They play a lot tougher than their record would indicate as well and they proved that by going north and upsetting Florence/Henry. The Pride found a way to slow that strong Florence/Henry offense that was scoring nearly 40 points per game. That Canistota/Freeman defense made some big plays and it’s the reason they’re moving on, not to mention the fact they always find a way to play good football when the playoffs roll around.

The top of the class saw some close contests… But not for #1 Hanson. The Beavers put up their biggest offensive performance of the season, cruising past Elkton/Lake Benton 70-22. However, #2 Parkston earned a narrow win over #15 Bon Homme. This time of year, however, it doesn’t really matter how close of a win it is, as long as you win.

CLASS 9A

9A SCORES

#1 Herreid/Selby Area 50, #16 Northwestern 6 #9 Castlewood 42, #8 Kadoka Area 20 #4 De Smet 62, #13 Britton-Hecla 12 #5 Warner 54, #12 Phillip 0 #2 Howard 40, #15 Kimball/White Lake 6 #7 Wolsey-Wessington 50, #10 Oldham Ramona/Rutland 0 #3 Wall 56, #14 North Central 6 #6 Gregory 34, #11 Burke 6 9A First Round Playoff Scores

WHAT WE LEARNED

There was just one upset in 9A and that came from Castlewood as they muscled past Kadoka Area, 42-20. An impressive win, no doubt for Castlewood, who now has to go back on the road to play Herreid/Selby Area. Keep a close eye on those Warriors though. They’ve got the right pieces to put a little run together and we saw that Thursday with a nice road win.

From there, it was a win for all of the better seeds… And most of them were lop sided outcomes. A Gregory 28-point win was the closest outcome outside of the Castlewood upset.

Herreid/Selby Area, De Smet, Warner, Wall and Wolsey-Wessington all blasted their opponents by 50 points or more. While Howard was not far behind with their 34-point win over Kimball/White Lake.

9A is still that one class that it is so tough to find a favorite and we didn’t learn a thing on Thursday to help answer that question.

Undefeated De Smet, Herreid/Selby Area, Howard and Wall all looked really impressive on Thursday as they remain the main threats to win the title. However, Warner, Wolsey-Wessington, Gregory and Castlewood sits as teams that could pick off one of those top seeds.

CLASS 9B

9B SCORES

#1 Avon 64, #16 Estelline/Hendricks 14 #8 Alcester-Hudson 34, #9 Sully Buttes 0 #4 Gayville-Volin 36, #13 Langford Area 14 #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, #12 Corsica-Stickney 0 #2 Faulkton Area 52, #15 Colome 0 #7 Harding County 26, #10 New Underwood 12 #3 Potter County 52, #14 Jones County 6 #6 Hitchcock-Tulare 38, #11 Faith 0 9B First Round Playoff Scores

WHAT WE LEARNED

9B was the lone playoff class that saw zero upsets. In fact, the lower seeds won in all of the games by an average of 37 points per game. New Underwood’s 14-point loss to Harding County was the closest game, while #1 Avon got started on the right foot with a blowout win over Estelline/Hendricks 64-14.

The Pirates still remain the favorite in 9B, especially considering that loaded and high-powered offense. They can score points in bunches, and they proved that again Thursday.

Two games that I thought would be close was the 8 vs. 9 and 5 vs. 12 games… But they weren’t. Really impressive performances by Alcester-Hudson and Dell Rapids St. Mary. The Cardinals are the defending 9B runner-up’s and they are peaking at the right time this season, just like they did a year ago.

Faulkton Area looked really good at home as well. They are a contender no doubt in 9B, but Hitchcock-Tulare and Gayville-Volin are as well.

Avon may be the favorite in 9B, but there are plenty of talented teams that are waiting for the Pirates to slip up.