What to watch for in Tuesday’s presidential debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have their first presidential debate Tuesday.

While many voters are very against one candidate or the other, no matter the candidate, this first debate will shape what happens in future debates as far as policies being discussed and other hot topics. KELOLAND will be providing live coverage of the debate at 8 p.m. (CT).

South Dakota State University Political Science Professor Lisa Hager said as the debates progress, people will see more discussion on policy issues. She believes viewers will see discussions of scandals and COVID-19 in the first debate.

“So, this first debate is really going to set the stage for what we’ll likely see in the future debates in terms of how the two candidates interact with each other. But, with this first debate, I think we’re going to see some issues that have either initially come out in the media or have been festering for a while, come to the forefront, so I would expect we’re going to be dealing with things relating to Trump’s tax return, maybe some of the comments he made about veterans getting discussed first before they can really get into some of their policy platforms,” Hager said.

The first debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments. Each segment will be covering a different topic. Hager said to to not only pay attention to what stances Trump and Biden have on each policy issue but also how they present themselves.

“Biden needs to avoid constantly criticizing but also discussing how he would do things differently or what he would like to see. And then, President Trump needs to not always be on the defense but also be talking about what his plans are in the future on any given issue,” Hager said.

Hager said if you want to see each political party’s stance on things, she believes you may have to tune into the other debates. She said the first one may just be laying the sort of groundwork for each nominee.

“I think it’s mostly just kind of looking at how these two candidates try to interact with each other, but also distance themselves from the other in a way that actually pulls voters into their camps,”

However, Hager added that this first debate could allow voters the chance to see what’s important to both candidates. She said it could outline how Trump and Biden stand on different policy issues.

The commercial-free debate will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.