SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Airshow is coming back to town after three years and there’s plenty of aviation related activities throughout the weekend. Here’s everything you need to know before attending the airshow.

Performers

The show runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT both Saturday and Sunday July 28-29 at the South Dakota Air National Guard airport. Along with aerial performances, the airshow will have static aircrafts on display, inflatables for children, simulations and exhibit booths.

“It’s a free, family event and there’s lots of activities for everyone whether it’s aviation, or the kids area with inflatables or being able to talk to the pilots, there’s just a lot to offer,” Chuck Nelson, Sioux Falls Airshow president, said.

Air performances start at 11 a.m. with the Special Operations Command Para-Commandos, followed by the Vanguard Squadron, Skip Stewart Airshows, Melissa Burns Airshows and Kent Pietsch Airshows. The South Dakota National Guard F-16s, USMC MC-22 Osprey demonstration team and USAF F-16 Viper demonstration team are set to perform later in the afternoon.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at 2:30 p.m. Nelson said that even if someone saw the Thunderbirds at the last airshow in 2019, this will be a brand new performance. In 2020 when the Thunderbirds canceled their season, they consulted with representatives at Disneyland on how to make their show more entertaining.

“It’s really a celebration of freedom and patriotism,” Nelson said. “Aviation has had an incredible impact on our nation, especially within the military. This is just a great opportunity to connect with people with that history and show that patriotism.”

The troop carrier aircraft, C-47A ‘That’s All, Brother,” will also be performing. “That’s All, Brother” led the airborne invasion on D-Day in 1944 and was named after its message to Adolf Hitler. On Wednesday and Friday, the aircraft will be holding airplane rides for $275.

Parking

Parking is available at the Premier Bankcard lot on Louise Avenue, Southeast Technical Institute on Career Avenue and W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Handicap parking is also available at Howard Wood Field in lot E. Airshow representatives are recommending that people using rideshare services get picked up and dropped off at 1905 West Blackhawk Street.

Shuttle buses will run throughout the day from the remote parking lots to the show. The shuttles are $5 a person and cash only. The last bus to leave from the parking lot to the show is at 3:30 p.m. The last bus will leave from the show at 5 p.m.

Everyone entering the show venue will be subject to a hand search by security. Prohibited at the show are drones, backpacks, weapons, speakers, laser pointers, large purses and non-service animal pets. No outside food or beverages are allowed, however, attendees can bring an empty water bottle that can be filled with free water inside the show.

Discover Aviation Days

To get ready for the airshow this weekend, people can attend the annual Discover Aviation Days at the Maverick Air Center. The event is Thursday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT and is free to attend.

Aerostar is sponsoring the event and will have their own employees there answering questions about their radar systems, tracking devices and stratospheric balloons. They will also have a model stratospheric balloon on display at the event.

Organizations related to aviation like the Civil Air Patrol, Women in Aviation, Sanford AirMed and the Air and Space Forces Association will also be there to talk about their businesses and hold STEM related presentations and activities. College campuses like Lake Area Tech, South Dakota State University and Iowa Lakes Community College will be there to share career opportunities in aviation.

“I think this is an opportunity to let them ask questions and spark their imaginations and understand all the different possibilities in aviation,” Aerostar Marketing Supervisor Anastasia Quanbeck said.