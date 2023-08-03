SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Empire Fair is back for another year and here’s everything you need to know before going.

The fair will be at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for nine days from August 4-12 with gates opening at 10 a.m. every day. Tickets for a one-day pass are $8 for adults and $5 for children. A Siouxper Pass, which includes a 9-day pass into the fair and ride wristband is $115 per person.

Parking is free and available in the north and east parking lots. This year, the Sioux Empire Fair is enforcing a curfew for minors. Anyone 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times after 9 p.m.

Besides the carnival rides and musical performances that will be consistent throughout the week, there are also smaller activities every day. The Noah’s Way petting zoo and pony ride is available every day until 8 p.m. in the Kids Zone. The Kids Zone will also have a foam party at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

Keith Raymond will be performing his magical acts in the Kids Zone at 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment magic show will be in the Kids Zone 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. He will also have a special “Family Feud” game every day at 3 p.m. in the Pipestone Discovery Barn.

Starting Saturday, the Messy Mania and Mini Ninjas kid’s area will be open near the 4-H Snack Shack. There will be kinetic sand, slime tables and other interactive experiences as well as a small obstacle course for kids.

Below is a list of daily events for this year’s Sioux Empire Fair. To find locations for each event, go to the Sioux Empire Fair’s daily schedule on their website.

Friday, August 4

The fairgrounds open at 5 p.m. along with the Pipestone Discovery Barn and South Dakota’s largest permanent model railroad layout in the Sioux Valley Engineers Society Building.

Saturday, August 5

10 a.m.– Open Swine Show

10-11:50 a.m.– King Arthur Baking Company baking contest

11 a.m.– Team Roping

12 p.m.– Geoff Gunderson on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– Will Prines on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– Pig Craft

2 p.m.– Katie Fee on the Front Porch stage

3 p.m.– Open Sheep Show

4 p.m.– Neo Johnsons on the Front Porch stage

5 p.m.– Milk Chugging

6 p.m– Open Goat Show

7:30 p.m.– Brothers Osborne with Pecos & The Rooftops on the Billion Automotive main stage

Sunday, August 6

10 a.m.– Open Breeding Cattle Show

10- 12:50 p.m.– Cooks & Bakers: The Great Bundt Cake Bake Off

10-12:50 p.m.– Photography presentation and photo scavenger hunt

11 a.m.– Team Roping

11 a.m.– Carmelita Guse Classics on the Front Porch stage

12 p.m.– Common Ground on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– Farm Craft

2 p.m.– Rod and Pam on the Front Porch stage

3 p.m.– Kids Pedal Pull near the 4-H Snack Stand

3 p.m.– Katie Fee on the Front Porch stage

3 p.m.– Open Junior Beef Show

4 p.m.– Last Call Band on the Front Porch stage

5 p.m.– Farm Relay

7:30 p.m.– Hairball with The Downboys at the Billion Automotive main stage

Monday, August 7

11 a.m.– James Dean Acoustic on the Front Porch stage

11-3 p.m.– Children’s Safety Fair

12 p.m.– Amy Ellsworth on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– Cat and Companion Animal Show

1 p.m.– Kalea Jordan on the Front Porch stage

2 p.m.– Link West on the Front Porch stage

3 p.m.– Katie Fee on the Front Porch stage

4:30 p.m.– JJ’s & The Boozy Bakery: Charcuterie Board Contest (junior)

5 p.m.– Ice Cream Eating

5:30 p.m.– JJ’s & The Boozy Bakery: Charcuterie Board Contest (adult)

6 p.m.– Mullet Mania Contest on the Front Porch stage

7 p.m.– Team Penning

Tuesday, August 8

9 a.m.– 4-H Swine Show

10 a.m.– 4-H Poultry SHowmanship

10 a.m.– Sherwin Linton on the Front Porch stage

10-1:30 p.m.– Paint-A-Piggy-Bank Contest

11 a.m.– 4-H Poultry Show

11-3 p.m.– Children’s Safety Fair

11 a.m.– James Dean Acoustic on the Front Porch stage

12 p.m.– Sherwin Linton on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– Kalea Jordan on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– Empty the Grain Bin

2 p.m.– Link West on the Front Porch stage

4 p.m.– 4-H Goat Show

4:30 p.m.– 4-H Sheep Show

5-6:45 p.m.– Barrel Racing Exhibitions

5 p.m.– Farm Relay

6 p.m.– 4-H Sheep Show

7 p.m.– Barrel Race

7:30 p.m.– Roots & Boots on the Billion Automotive main stage

Wednesday, August 9

8 a.m.– FFA Market and Breeding Swine Show

9 a.m.– 4-H Dairy Show

9 a.m.– 4-H Rabbit Showmanship

10 a.m.– 4-H Rabbit Show

10 a.m.– FFA Commercial and Market Beef Show

10 a.m.– Sherwin Linton on the Front Porch stage

11 a.m.– Oh My Cupcakes! Youth Cupcake Decorating Contest

11-3 p.m.– Children’s Safety Fair

11 a.m.– James Dean Acoustic on the Front Porch stage

12 p.m.– Sherwin Linton on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– FFA Market and Breeding Goat Show

1 p.m.– 4-H Fashion Review program

1 p.m.– Egg and Spoon Race

1 p.m.– Kalea Jordan on the Front Porch stage

2 p.m.– FFA Market and Breeding Sheep Show

2 p.m.– Link West on the Front Porch stage

4:30 p.m.– Livestock Skill-a-thon

5 p.m.– Farm Relay

6 p.m.– FFA Beef and Commercial Heifers show

6 p.m.– Livestock Judging Contest

6 p.m.– Egg and Spoon Race

7:30 p.m.– Eli Young Band with Copper Alan

Thursday, August 10

9 a.m.– 4-H Beef show

10 a.m.– FFA Dairy Show

10 a.m.– Sherwin Linton on the Front Porch stage

11-3 p.m.– Children’s Safety Fair

11 a.m.– Gary Mehibrech on the Front Porch Stage

1 p.m.– 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest

1 p.m.– Gary Mehibrech on the Front Porch stage

2 p.m.– Victoria Pennock on the Front Porch stage

2 p.m.– 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest

3 p.m.– Livestock Judging

5 p.m.– Farm Relay

6 p.m.– Bacon Eating

7:30 p.m.– Whiskey Myers with Read Southhall Band on the Billion Automotive main stage

Friday, August 11

8 a.m.– Open and Junior Dairy Show

11-3 p.m.– Children’s Safety Fair

11 a.m.– 2023 Youth Building block contest (ages 6-9)

11 a.m.– Amy Ellsworth on the Front Porch stage

11:45 a.m.– 2023 Youth Building block contest (ages 10-14)

12 p.m.– Victoria Pennock on the Front Porch stage

2 p.m.– Billy Lurken on the Front Porch stage

2:30 p.m.– Junior French Fry Tower Contest

3 p.m.– Victoria Pennock on the Front Porch stage

5 p.m.– Farm Relay

6 p.m.– Milk Chugging

7:25 p.m.– Vanguard Squadron

7:30 p.m.– 406 FMX Motocross at the Grandstand

Saturday, August 12

11 a.m.– Tony DePaolo on the Front Porch stage

12 p.m.– Rod and Pam on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– Two White Squares on the Front Porch stage

1 p.m.– Farm Craft

1:30 p.m.– Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo at the Grandstand

2 p.m.– Billy Lurken on the Front Porch stage

2:30 p.m.– Adult French Fry Tower Contest

3 p.m.– Tony DePaolo on the Front Porch stage

4 p.m.– Will Prines on the Front Porch stage

5 p.m.– Two White Squares on the Front Porch stage

7 p.m.– Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo at the Grandstand