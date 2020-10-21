What to know as vaccines are being developed for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several companies throughout the country have been working on a vaccine for COVID-19, but there’s currently none that are approved or authorized yet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website lists what you should know when a vaccine is made available.

According to the CDC, their top priority is the safety of the vaccine. The vaccine must undergo clinical trials for the Food and Drug Administration to evaluate the safety and effectiveness. After a vaccine is authorized, the CDC websites states safety monitoring systems watch for side effects.

With many vaccines being developed, the CDC’s website says they are planning for many possibilities. They are also working with numerous state, tribal, local and territorial health departments. South Dakota’s health department has also been in contact with the CDC. Kim Malsam-Rysdon is the state’s Secretary of Health.

“We have submitted our first draft vaccination distribution plan that was due to the CDC last Friday so we submitted that then. It is currently being reviewed, and once we have that review done and any potential changes made, we will be posting that. So, we’ll be able to talk more about some of the details about that. What we anticipate is that the first allocation that the state will get will be vary limited in the number of doses,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The CDC’s website also informs that there may be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of 2020, but the supply will continually increase in the weeks and months after.

“The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as large quantities are available. The plan is to have several thousand vaccination providers available so no one will have to travel far to be vaccinated, whether it’s at your doctor’s office, retail pharmacy, hospital, or federally qualified health center,” according to the CDC.

Malsam-Rysdon said the first of the vaccinations will be given to high-risk healthcare workers. After that, the state will disperse the vaccine to the elderly, other healthcare workers and those in high-risk groups. She believes after a vaccine is made, not long thereafter, it will soon be made available at local pharmacies and doctor offices.

Another notable statement on the CDC’s website is, ‘Cost will not be an obstacle to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.’ The article goes on to say the federal government is committed to having free or low-cost vaccines. Plus, it says most public and private insurance companies will cover the fee, and people without health insurance can get the COVID-19 vaccine for no cost.

As further developments for vaccines happen, KELOLAND News will bring you updates on-air and online.

Keep reading