What the CDC recommends for businesses

Gov. Noem: South Dakota schools to remain closed for another week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials emphasize the importance of social distancing, proper hygiene and hand washing, but how can businesses practice those guidelines?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have developed pages with recommendations for businesses. One page is dedicated to cleaning and disinfecting. The CDC says when cleaning, you should use a solution with at least 70% alcohol. The guidelines also describe how to make your own bleach solution.

The other page is strategies for employers.

Encouraging employees to stay home when they’re sick is said three separate times on the CDC’s page. The site even says to place posters around your businesses that encourage people to stay home when they don’t feel well. It also includes cleaning, advising employees on traveling and what employees should communicate to their employer.

Some businesses are taking even more precautions by closing their doors temporarily.

