SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour is coming to the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota this weekend and many South Dakota Swifties are expected to attend.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re making the trip to Minneapolis to see her show.

Swift’s tour at the U.S. Bank Stadium has been sold out for months and over 120,000 people are expected to attend the two days she’ll be in town.

Concert time

The performances take place Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open for both nights at 4:30 p.m.

The Friday concert features Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams as the opening acts with Girl in Red and OWENN opening the Saturday performance.

Bag policy

The U.S. Bank Stadium has a clear bag policy for the Eras Tour concerts. Only bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6”x 12” will be allowed into the stadium. A small bag that is 4.5” x 6.5” is allowed in addition to a larger clear bag.

According to a U.S. Bank Stadium representative, friendship bracelets will be allowed into the venue as long as people are wearing them and have them stowed in a bag or on a lanyard.

Sioux Falls Taylor Swift fan Kaylee Ciampa said she had a hard time finding beads to make friendship bracelets in Sioux Falls on Wednesday night. While she was out, she ran into two other girls at Hobby Lobby trying to find beads to make bracelets for the concert too. This will be Ciampa’s third time seeing Swift in concert.

“I went to Michael’s and they were like, ‘Corporate office called us and told us we need to have beads on display for the Taylor Swift concert,’” Ciampa said. “ A girl at Michael’s climbed up on a top shelf and found one box of letter beads in the whole entire store.”

Transit and Parking

Finding parking may be difficult with the large number of people expected in downtown Minneapolis this weekend. There are a number of ramps around the stadium that have parking available at a cost.

According to the City of Minneapolis, nearby parking ramps include the Mill Quarter ramp on 711 S. Second St, Riverfront ramp at 212 Ninth Ave. S. and Jerry Haaf at 414 Fourth St. These three locations charge a $40 event rate for parking.

ParkWhiz has an interactive map showing all the parking locations near the U.S. Bank Stadium. There are options to reserve a spot ahead of time and first-come-first-serve parking lots.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will be shuttling people from surrounding cities to the stadium on both nights. Buses will pick people up from the Marschall Road and Apple Valley Transit Stations at 4:30 p.m. and from the Burnsville and Eagan stations at 5 p.m. All buses are set to arrive at the stadium at 5:30 and will be available for the return route 30 minutes after the last song has played.

Metro Transit will have 90 buses leaving downtown Minneapolis from midnight to 1 a.m. and the Blue and Green Line Light rail trains will run every 15 minutes.

Activities

Local businesses in Minneapolis have embraced the arrival of Taylor Swift and are offering Swiftie-related drinks, food and parties to entertain fans before and after the concerts.

CBS News reports that Flying Dutchman Spirits in Eden Prairie will be selling cocktail flights with a custom drink from every era on Thursday night. Glam Doll Donuts is offering Taylor Swift party packs that have the name of each album in icing on their donuts.

The Green Room is hosting a Taylor Swift party starting at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and the Mall of America is hosting a pre-show party from noon to 4 p.m. both days.

Addie Larson, 17, will be making the trip to see Taylor Swift for the first time with her mom and family friends. Larson has been working for a month to make friendship bracelets to hand out at the concert.

“I’m excited to see what she does for her surprise songs,” Larson said. “I’m excited to see if she brings any surprise guests out.”