SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over making Daylight Saving Time is headed to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The days of “falling back” in fall and “springing forward” by moving clocks back or ahead an hour may soon be ending. A bill making Daylight Saving Time permanent gained momentum Tuesday after the U.S. Senate passed it by a voice vote.

If the House passes it and President Joe Biden signs it into law, eastern South Dakota and western South Dakota would see later sunrises and sunsets during the winter months when South Dakota only gets 9 hours of sunlight.

In Eastern South Dakota, 8 a.m. sunrises start in October and without Daylight Saving Time, 8 a.m. sunrises would last until March.

Standard time is the first Sunday in November until the second Sunday in March, while Daylight Saving Time is the normal time outside of those 4.5 months.

According to timeanddate.com, fewer than 40% of the countries in the world use Daylight Saving Time and the main argument for its use is to “make better use of the natural daylight in the evenings.”

KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt emphasized making Daylight Saving Time permanent wouldn’t change the length of sunlight throughout over the course of day. He said the biggest change would be many school kids would head to school in the dark for a majority of the school the year.

Here’s how permanent Daylight Saving Time would impact different areas of South Dakota.

Sioux Falls and Eastern South Dakota impact

All of Eastern South Dakota falls into the Central Daylight Time zone.

Sioux Falls will continue to receive roughly 9 hours of sunlight in the winter months (as low as 8 hours 56 minutes) and 15 hours of sunlight in summer months (as long as 15 hours, 25 minutes).

In Sioux Falls, the latest the sun rose this past year was at 8 a.m. Central Standard Time. If Daylight Saving Time was permanent, the latest sun rise would be 9 a.m.

The earliest sunrise comes during Daylight Saving Time in June and would stay at 5:45 a.m. in Sioux Falls.

While the sun rising after 9 a.m. in the darkest days of winter would be a change, the sun would never set before 5:45 p.m. if Daylight Saving Time was permanent. The earliest the sun sets is 4:50 p.m. Central Standard Time and it would be 5:50 p.m. under the change. The latest the sun would set would remain the same at 9:12 p.m.

Key sunrise dates

First 8 a.m. sunrise: Oct. 31

Latest sunrise of the year, 9 a.m.: Jan. 2-4

Last 8 a.m. sunrise: March 3

Key sunset dates

Earliest sunsets of the year, 5:50 p.m.: Dec. 3-15

First 7 p.m. sunset: Feb. 18

Mobridge and Northern South Dakota

The further north you go in eastern South Dakota, you lose more sunlight in the winter months and gain more sunlight in the summer months. For example, Mobridge’s fewest amount of sunlight would be 8 hours, 41 minutes and the longest amount of sunlight would be 15 hours and 41 minutes.

That makes Mobridge’s earliest sunrise at 5:52 p.m. in June and the latest sunrise would be 9:21 a.m. if Daylight Saving Time was permanent. Mobridge’s earliest sunset would be 5:58 p.m. in December and the latest would be 9:34 p.m.

Key sunrise dates

First 8 a.m. sunrise: Oct. 17

Latest sunrise of the year, 9:21 a.m.: Dec. 26 – Jan. 8

Last 8 a.m. sunrise: March 11

Key sunset dates

Earliest sunsets of the year, 5:58 p.m.: Dec. 3-15

First 7 p.m. sunset: Feb. 9

Rapid City and Western South Dakota impact

A majority of Western South Dakota falls into the Mountain Daylight Time zone which is one hour behind the Central Daylight Time. Rapid City receives roughly the same amount of sunlight (9 hours in the winter and 15 hours in the summer)

The latest sunrise would be 8:27 a.m. if Daylight Saving Time was permanent and the earliest sunset would be 5:14 p.m.

The earliest sunrise would be 5:09 a.m. and the latest sunset would be 8:40 p.m. if Daylight Saving Time was permanent.

Key sunrise dates

First 8 a.m. sunrise: Nov. 25

Latest sunrise of the year, 8:27 a.m.: Dec. 27 – Jan. 9

Last 8 a.m. sunrise: Feb. 9

Key sunset dates