What lawmakers should know about masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Masks should be viewed as a public health measure.

That’s how one Avera doctor looked at Senate Bill 125, which would “require the wearing of face coverings in the state under certain conditions.” SB 125, similar to the current mask ordinance in effect for the city of Sioux Falls, would be temporary, wouldn’t apply to churches and there wouldn’t be a penalty.

Avera Dr. Chad Thury said when thinking about the population as a whole, masks help protect the most people.

“The more people we can get to wear masks, the less COVID we’re going to have,” Thury said. “What’s the best thing for the greater public? Wearing masks is an integral part of that.”

The main transmission for SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19, is by respiratory droplets generated when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk or breathe.

“I tell my patients, if you are out in public and around other people, you should have a mask on,” Avera Dr. Chad Thury said.

Thury highlighted masks can benefit in two ways — source control and personal protection.

“They can prevent someone from getting COVID,” Thury said. “It provides a barrier for viral particles and droplets to get into our airway and therefore prevent us from getting COVID.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates more than 50% of COVID-19 transmissions are from asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and are unaware they are infectious to others.

Related Content Statewide mask mandate debate comes to the South Dakota Legislature

“It also prevents other people from getting COVID,” Dr. Thury said. “If I have COVID and I don’t know that I do, it’s a way to protect other people.”

In South Dakota, there’s been a steady downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Active coronavirus cases are at 3,030 and current hospitalizations are at 152, both the lowest since late September.

But Thury stressed pandemic cycles go through ups and downs. He said when case counts start to increase again, waiting to enact mitigation measures won’t help as much.

“It sometimes can be too late to make that impact,” Thury said. “There’s still a lot of people out there who have not had COVID. We really can’t rely on this thought that maybe we’re at herd immunity because the evidence would say we’re still a long ways from that.”

Thury calls for people to continue to be diligent. He said people should be aware of the benefits of wearing masks whether required by a law or not.

“I tell my patients, if you are out in public and around other people, you should have a mask on,” Thury said.

What about wearing two masks?

When it comes to masks there are three kinds — cloth masks, surgical masks and N-95 masks.

Thury said protection from cloth masks depends on the quality but varies from 50-70% effective. He said surgical masks are about 60-70% effective and noted N-95 masks are the highest at 90-95% effective.

During President Joe Biden’s inauguration, many people could be seen wearing two masks. When you wear two masks and combine a surgical mask with cloth mask, Dr. Thury said the effectiveness gets closer to 90%.

“You put a surgical mask on first and then a cloth mask over the top,” Dr. Thury said. “That cloth mask provides another barrier but it also makes that surgical mask tighter around the face, the nose and the mouth.”