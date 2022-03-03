SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year’s Summit League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments includes teams from two universities that combined draw fewer fans to men’s home games than the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University did individually.

Denver University men’s team drew 13,860 fans at home games in 2020, the most recent data available from the NCAA. Western Illinois drew 8,304. USD drew 33,322 and SDSU 34,824.

If fans don’t attend home games in Denver or Macomb, Illinois, will they travel hours to Sioux Falls for tournament games?

Will it help that both the men’s and women’s teams are in the tournament? Western Illinois’ women’s team drew 10,237 in the 2019-2020 season, according to the NCAA. Denver drew 8,510.

Denver is about nine hours away from Sioux Falls. Macomb, Illinois, is about seven hours and 495 miles away from Sioux Falls. Those are based on vehicle miles and hours.

Omaha and Kansas City are closer and both the University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Missouri-Kansas City have teams in the tournament.

UNO had 6,026 fans for home games in 2019-2020. UMKC had 12,449.

The UNO men drew 33,504 and the UMKC drew 13,898.

Oral Roberts University’s fans may travel better. ORU has two teams in the tourney. The men drew 33,569 fans to home games in 2020. The women drew 17,207.

The Tulsa-based university is about nine hours from Sioux Falls by car.

Still it’s tough to compete with the Interstate 29 corridor in the Summit League Tournament. Even if UNO was in the finals in two of the past several years.

When SDSU, USD, the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State play, the fans follow.

The biggest years of the men’s tournament through 2020 were 2016 and 2017. One of the 2016 quarterfinal games drew 10,306 fans, about 200 more than the championship game between SDSU and NDSU, which drew 10,188. The total tournament drew 36,661 fans.

But when SDSU played UNO in the championship in 2017, the tournament drew 39,912 total fans.

The men’s tournament drew 24,095 fans in 2020. NDSU beat UND in the final 89-53.

2016 was a good attendance year for overall women’s attendance in the Summit League.

The teams drew 168,953 home game fans or 1,242 per game, according to the NCAA.

Overall attendance was 168,953 fans at home games in the league. USD, SDSU and UND were the attendance leaders.

Just like the men, the 2016 was high point for attendance in the women’s tournament.

SDSU beat USD in the championship. In 2017, Western Illinois beat Indiana University-Purdue University (IUPUI) in the championship.