What is the Novel Coronavirus?

People wear protective face masks on a street in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan 24, 2020. China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday, halting transportation and warning against public gatherings, to try to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently five confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus in the United States, but there’s an additional 73 pending cases.

The CDC reports the Novel Coronavirus is a new coronavirus.

Coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. The CDC also says most people will contract a type of coronavirus sometime in their life.

This new virus is called 2019-nCoV. According to the CDC’s website, 2019-nCoV infected people in Washington, California, Arizona and Illinois.

What is 2019-nCoV?

The CDC says 2019-nCoV is a respiratory illness. Symptoms can include: fever, cough and shortness of breath. While some infected people report few to no symptoms, others are severely ill and dying.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe at this time symptoms of 2019-nCoV may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 after exposure.

The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention say all the cases reported outside China had a recent travel history to China prior to disease onset, except one case in Vietnam. This is the first human-to-human transmission outside China.

The ECDC’s website says human-to-human transmission has been confirmed but more information is needed to evaluate the full extent of this mode of transmission. However, the source of infection is unknown and could still be active.

Should you be worried?

Out of the 2,820 cases, only five of those are reported in the United States. And, out of the 2,820 cases 81 people have died, all of which in China. That’s less than 3% of the confirmed cases.

What is concerning is the amount of information known about the virus, which isn’t much. The source of the outbreak is still under investigation. How the virus is spreading is also being looked in to.

Human to human transmission is confirmed in China, but the ECDC doesn’t have enough epidemiological information to determine the extent of this human-to-human transmission. Meaning, it could be transferred by bodily fluids or just being in close contact with one another.

Check this story later for additional information on 2019-nCoV.