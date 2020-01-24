What is Narcan?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reports South Dakota has over 20 people die each year from opioid related causes.

Law enforcement is trying to combat those deaths. Police officers in Sioux Falls are using Narcan on a regular basis. It’s an emergency treatment that can help put a stop to opioid overdoses.

According to Narcan’s website, it’s the first and only FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. Anyone can purchase the nasal spray from a pharmacy without a prescription.

All major pharmacies carry Narcan. This form of naloxone does not harm the person if they have not been taking opioid medicines.

