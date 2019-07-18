SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat index in southeast KELOLAND is going to be high over the next two days. The KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center says it could be near 105-110 degrees.

What is heat index?

Basically, the heat index is what it feels like. The heat index is calculated using the temperature + relative humidity (there is actually a much more intense math equation to figure it out).

Interestingly, the heat index values in the chart above are for shady locations. If you’re in direct sunlight add in 15 degrees.

Classification Heat Index Effect on the body Caution 80°F – 90°F Fatigue possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity Extreme Caution 90°F – 103°F Heat stroke, heat cramps, or heat exhaustion possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity Danger 103°F – 124°F Heat cramps or heat exhaustion likely, and heat stroke possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity Extreme Danger 125°F or higher Heat stroke highly likely

