What is heat index?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat index in southeast KELOLAND is going to be high over the next two days. The KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center says it could be near 105-110 degrees.

Basically, the heat index is what it feels like. The heat index is calculated using the temperature + relative humidity (there is actually a much more intense math equation to figure it out).

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Interestingly, the heat index values in the chart above are for shady locations. If you’re in direct sunlight add in 15 degrees.

ClassificationHeat IndexEffect on the body
Caution80°F – 90°FFatigue possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity
Extreme Caution90°F – 103°FHeat stroke, heat cramps, or heat exhaustion possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity
Danger103°F – 124°FHeat cramps or heat exhaustion likely, and heat stroke possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity
Extreme Danger125°F or higherHeat stroke highly likely

