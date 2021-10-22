What is ‘Governor Noem’s Acoustic Experience?’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt will look a little different than it has in the past in South Dakota.

This year, the portion of the event accessible to the public includes a trade show held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and an acoustic concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

According to the South Dakota Showcase website, the trade show will specialize in “all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, recreation, arts and more.”

In response to questions from KELOLAND News, Wanda Goodman, Deputy Secretary of the Dept. of Tourism, explained by email that the Showcase and concert are both part of the Governor’s Invitational Pheasant Hunt and are open to the public, while the hunt itself will be by invitation only.

Goodman said that the name of the Showcase was changed “from the ‘Sportsmen’s Showcase’ to the ‘South Dakota Showcase’ because it is about shining a spotlight on all of South Dakota. The activities surrounding the Showcase are meant to display our state’s rich culture and diverse entertainment and recreation options.”

KELOLAND News asked for a list of 2021 hunt attendees. We’ll update this story if the names are released.

A statement on the Showcase from Noem can also be found on the website.

My South Dakota Showcase provides an opportunity to highlight the lifestyle that we love here in the state of South Dakota. I encourage all South Dakotans to come check out the show in celebration of what this state has to offer, including family-friendly activities, outdoor recreation, hunting, fishing, and talented artists whose work reflects the beauty of South Dakota. The Showcase will take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena October 22-23, 2021. Statement from Gov. Kristi Noem

The Showcase will be free to the public.

The 2021 Acoustic Experience follows in line a concert held last year, which was changed to an acoustic format after headliner Chris Young withdrew from the event.

This year, the headliner of the concert will be former Rascal Flatts front man Gary LeVox, who began his solo career this year with the release of his debut Christian single “The Distance.” Neil Thrasher and Kelley Lovelace, two artists who performed at the event last year, will also be returning.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 23, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the KELOLAND Box Office for $33 apiece and are also available through Ticketmaster for $33+fees.

Goodman said the proceeds from ticket sales will go back to the state, minus a facility fee on each ticket which will go to the venue. Asked about funding for the Acoustic Experience, she specified that the concert is sponsored by Sioux Falls Sedation Dentistry and other contributors.

This is the second year the event has been held in Sioux Falls; it was previously held in Pierre.