What is affordable housing?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For housing to be affordable, the costs cannot exceed 30 percent of the gross monthly income, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those costs can include basic utilities, mortgage insurance, HOA fees and property taxes.

Every affordable housing program is different, but the federal government sets income limits to qualify for assistance. These are the latest numbers for Sioux Falls:

As the population continues to grow in Sioux Falls, the need for affordable housing will only get bigger. Sioux Falls city housing manager Chellee Unruh, who has only been on the job since March, understands the importance of her role in shaping the future of the city.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to help envision housing for the future of Sioux Falls, knowing that the work we do today is going to help future generations,” Unruh said.