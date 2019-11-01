SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cellular service providers are changing the way we know technology. By the end of this year, some are putting an end to their 2G and 3G services. This is all to make way for 5G networks.

But what is 5G? And why does it matter to you?

5G is the fifth generation of phone service.

Gary Hanson is the chairman of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. He explained to KELOLAND News what exactly the differences are in the generations.

1G – analog

2G/3G – Uses GSM and CDMA frequencies. (Think of these two frequencies as a platform)

4G/5G – Uses LTE. (A faster platform developed after 2G/3G. This platform holds a higher standard on the equipment used on this platform.)

Later Friday, Verizon is announcing how it will continue the buildout of the 5G Ultra Wideband Network and when it will launch in South Dakota.