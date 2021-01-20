What if the COVID-19 death toll was South Dakota cities?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Based on the latest coronavirus death tolls, the virus has killed the equivalent of 46% of the South Dakota population. The U.S. passed 400,000 coronavirus deaths this week. The New York Times COVID-19 data shows 403,929 as of today, Jan. 20.

The death toll is about 46% of the state’s 2019 estimated population of 884,659.

That number of deaths is as much as the combined populations of about nine of the state’s largest cities. It would be as if all the people in Sioux Falls, (187,188), Rapid City (78,836), Aberdeen (28,058), Brookings (24,424), Watertown (22,168), Mitchell (15,665), Yankton (14,742), Pierre (13,734) and Huron (13,394) died.

The 403,929 deaths is about 13% of Iowa’s roughly 3.1 million population. It is about 43,000 less than the combined population of the state’s largest three cities of Des Moines (212,480), Cedar Rapids (133,915) and Davenport (101,262).

The death total is similar to the population of Minneapolis (434,309), Minnesota’s largest city. It’s more than the population of St. Paul (309,232). The total deaths are about equal to the combined population of Rochester (120,823) Duluth (85,380), Bloomington (84,412) and Brooklyn Park (80,254).

The populations for those cities are based on the most recent from the World Population Review.

The death toll in South Dakota was 1,667 as of Jan. 20. That’s more than the population of Wagner (1,537), Miller (1,313,) and Clear Lake (1,263.) It would make it South Dakota’s 49th most populated city.

Total state cases are at 106,063 which would make it the second most populated city in the state. It’s about 27,000 more than the population of Rapid City, which is the second most populated city in the state.

The total cases equal about 12% of the state’s population. The death toll is .19% of the total population and 1.6% of the total COVID-19 cases

The U.S. has more than 23.4 million cases of COVID-19, as of Jan. 20. That is more the combined populations of South Dakota (884,659), Minnesota (5.6 million), Iowa (3.1 million), Nebraska (1.9 million), Wyoming (578,759) and North Dakota (762,000). It’s roughly double of the population of the six states combined.