What if I lose my COVID-19 vaccine card and should I keep it after I’m vaccinated?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If a COVID-19 vaccination card is lost, the South Dakota Department of Health has some advice.

“Patients are encouraged to keep their vaccination cards in a safe and accessible place. In case they lose it, they should immediately contact their healthcare provider to ensure they don’t miss their second dose date, if such applies. The facility should have the information, given they entered it in to the SDIIS system,” said Daniel Bucheli, the communications director of the DOH.

Dr. Mike Wilde said Sanford will replace a lost coronavirus vaccination card if it is lost between doses or after a person is fully vaccinated.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends contacting a health care provider for a record of a vaccination if a card is lost or misplaced. This would be the same process if a person needed a record of any childhood vaccines, according to the CDC.

Jake Iverson in Avera Health communications said “To date we haven’t seen an issue with people losing their COVID vaccine card in between doses, but if anyone loses their card the information can be retrieved from the SDDOH Registry and put on a new card at their second vaccine appointment.”

As of March 24, the DOH said 223,684 persons have received a vaccine. The DOH said 38% of the population 16 and older has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Once a person is fully vaccinated they should keep the vaccination card, the CDC said.

Avera Health officials said while there are very few immediate needs for the use of a vaccination card, that could change in the future. Avera also recommends keeping the vaccination card as it could apply to future travel.

Wilde also said there is uncertainty as to how vaccination cards will be used in the future but said the cards should be kept.

Cardholders can keep them in a safe or similar safe spot, Wilde said. He also recommends taking a photo of the card with a cell phone so that it is always with a person.

But, cardholders should be careful with the photo, Wilde said. They should be careful about sharing the photo with others including on social media since the cards contain some personal information.