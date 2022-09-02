SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer, a $100,000 South Dakota lottery prize went unclaimed.

The winning Powerball prize, announced in a drawing on Dec. 11, 2021, was sold at the Total Stop Food Store in Canistota. After the December drawing, the clock of 180 days started ticking for the winner to present the winning ticket.

One week before the 180-day deadline of June 9, 2022, South Dakota lottery officials sent out a news release warning the winner only seven days remained to claim a prize. In the end, a South Dakota lottery spokesman confirmed to KELOLAND News the $100,000 prize went unclaimed.

So what happens to the money?

In South Dakota, the money from unclaimed prizes goes back into prize pools for subsequent games. That’s according to Wade LaRoche, director of advertising and public relations for South Dakota lottery.

Unclaimed prize money is used differently in different states.

The winner of the third-largest lottery prize in the county, this summer’s $1.337 billion Mega Millions, has not come forward. The winning ticket was sold in Illinois which allows winners a full year to present the winning ticket.

If the Mega Millions jackpot drawn on July 29, 2022, goes unclaimed, the 45 states (as well as Washington, D.C.) that participated in the Mega Millions game will get back the funds their state contributed to the pot, according to the game’s website.

In Illinois, part of that unclaimed money would transfer to the Illinois Common School Fund, which supports K-12 education in the state.

Unclaimed funds in Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., are contributed to general funds. In Wisconsin, unclaimed prizes are credited to the Lottery’s property tax relief fund.

If you win the lottery in South Dakota, officials recommend signing the back of your ticket and talking to a financial advisor. The South Dakota lottery has a winner’s handbook with 11 pages of advice and guidance for big lottery winners.

In the history of the South Dakota lottery, which didn’t start until 1987 after voters approved a Constitutional Amendment in November 1986, there’s been 10 winners of $1 million or more.

The biggest prize went to Neal Wanless in Mission for $232,100,000 in May of 2009. The other winners of more than $100 million were Bill and Tina Nguyen, who won $116,800,000 in May 2006.