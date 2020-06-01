What happened in Sioux Falls on May 31, 2020?

Breaking News
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a peaceful march to rocks being thrown at officers, what started as a protest took a quick turn hours later with violent acts in Sioux Falls on May 31, 2020.

People throughout Sioux Falls joined an organized march for George Floyd starting at 5 p.m. in downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND reporter Brady Mallory talked to many people who say the people who were downtown were not the ones who ended up at the mall after 9 p.m.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said the people who went to the Empire Mall were not protesters; she says they were violent criminals.

If you have any information on the damage done to businesses in Sioux Falls, contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at (605) 367-7212.

