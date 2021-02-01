What does receiving the COVID-19 vaccine mean to those in assistant living villages?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Throughout South Dakota, 8,832 residents in long term care have received COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Last Tuesday, Dow Rummel Village had a second vaccine clinic, where around 240 residents received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 10 people getting their first dose, said Darla Van Rosendale, CEO of Dow Rummel.

“It feels good to know that we have, right now about 96% who have gotten both the vaccines; to know that they have a little more protection,” Rosendale said. “We still have to be somewhat careful, especially with the new variations of the virus out there. But it does feel good to know that our residents, the vast majority of them, have gotten their vaccine and the likelihood of them being protected is much stronger now.”

Rosendale said that about 50% of their staff have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. About 100 staff have received their first dose and about 50 who are working on first and second doses.

“There are some staff who are still a little bit skeptical, so it’s doing the education. There’s so many myths out there that they would read on social media, so it’s trying to overcome those myths and really share with them the accurate information to help them feel more comfortable,” Rosendale said. “There are more and more all the time that are stepping up to get the vaccine.”

The CDC reports a little more than a third of nursing home workers have been getting the COVID-19 vaccine when they were offered. They found that while 78% of residents got at least one shot, only 37.5% of staff members did.

Keeping life as normal as possible during a pandemic:

Dow Rummel offers several amenities to allow residents to be as independent and active as possible during the pandemic. They have a movie theater, beauty salon, workshop, a wellness center, a swimming pool, restaurant, deli and gift shop.

In October, Dow Rummel set up a visiting booth with a plexiglass barrier, which allows residents to visit with their families during the pandemic, Rosendale said. Before that, they had visits outside.

“It’s fun to see family members and residents who have gotten into a routine. It gives them something to look forward to,” Rosendale said.

She said residents have also done a lot of family visits via Zoom and Facetime.

Although residents have received the vaccines, the building is not open to normal visits yet. Rosendale said she thinks it will be important for visitors to also get the vaccine. She said that they will be having a town hall meeting with their independent living residents to discuss what they feel down the road can be done safely, and one of those will be about family members coming in, starting in independent living then moving to the licensed areas once they have received the vaccine.

The Berdahls:

Judy and Charles Berdahl, residents at Dow Rummel, were excited to be able to get the vaccine.

“We believe in the science of the vaccine, so we were excited to have it.” Charles Berdahl

Judy said it has been difficult to not be able to see their family as much due to the pandemic. When they first moved to Dow Rummel in June, they were able to sit on their balcony and their family would sit on the grass below to visit, Judy said.

“[Our family members] don’t have any idea where we live, right now, except for the outside of the buildings. We are anxious to be able to have them come in sometime,” Judy said.

Although they have not been able to spend a lot of time physically with their family, they have weekly Zoom conversations with all their five of their children. They also attend book clubs and meetings via Zoom, which has been very helpful to them, Charles said.

Charles said they have found great friendships at Dow Rummel during the pandemic.

“We find ourselves gathering with people many times during the day and the week. We have regular gatherings on Sunday evenings with our neighbors and breakfast every morning in our breakfast area with neighbors, so there’s a lot of community here,” Charles said.

After getting their vaccines, the Berdahls celebrated by having a glass of wine with their neighbors.

They are excited for things to get back to normal. They want to see their family, get back to church and get downtown “where the excitement is,” Charles said.

“We want to be set free eventually,” Judy said.

Beverly Johnson:

Beverly Johnson has lived at Dow Rummel for over eight years and was hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at first due to other health issues. However, after discussing it with her doctor, she decided to get the vaccine.

“I just wanted to be safe and I thought I would take that chance. It would be something I could handle, rather than getting COVID myself.” Beverly Johnson

Johnson had no reactions after getting either dose of the vaccine.

After her husband passed away, Johnson lived alone for ten years before deciding to move to Dow Rummel.

“To have people around and things to do, I take part in all the exercise programs that I can, has meant a lot to my family and to me,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she has used the visiting booth to visit with her daughter who lives in town, and it works well. Her daughter also calls her everyday, but Johnson does not have a computer so she does not use Zoom calls.

Johnson said that after getting their COVID shots, they had a party in the Rose Room to celebrate.

“Everyone was happy it was over with and glad that we got them,” Johnson said.

Once the pandemic begins to clear up, Johnson is most excited to go shopping for some new clothes.

Demographics throughout South Dakota:

In South Dakota, there have been 11,646 COVID-19 cases with people over the age of 70. Of those cases, there have been 1,394 deaths, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The Department of Health released its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Dec. 14, 2020, where it laid out the three phases of vaccine administration that would be practiced throughout the state.

Long-term care facilities were included in phase one of this plan. Currently, 7,166 people in long-term care facilities have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,658 have received both doses.