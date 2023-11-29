SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a projected $400,000 in unpaid student meal debt for the spring of 2024, officials in the Sioux Falls School District know there is key gap besides money missing from the meal count.

The school district needs adults to complete the applications for free and reduced meals for their children, even if the adults think their children won’t qualify.

The unpaid meal debt that is growing at about $3,000 per day in the district indicates that more free and reduced meal applications are needed, said DeeAnn Konrad, community relations coordinator for the district.

Not only can students losing out on aid for reduced or free meals, or even a meal as the district implements a meal denial structure based on debt, they could also be losing out in the classroom.

Too few free and reduced meals could also mean one less needed teacher or counselor for students at a school that needs Title I money. Title I is program money that can be used for educational and support services for disadvantaged students who for example, may be from low income families.

Title I money is a way “to level the playing field for students who are disadvantaged,” said Dr. Kyle Zeeck, the director of federal programs for the SFSD.

If adults are not completing free and reduced meal applications, the district isn’t getting the most complete data, he said.

The SFSD has 10 Title I schools. All are elementary schools with about 4,000 total students, Zeeck said.

“When you don’t have the most accurate data, you aren’t able to identify where the most need is,” Zeeck said. “We want to put the funds in the schools that need it most.”

Matching funds to need is important because all students in those 10 schools can receive Title I.

“We serve all students who attend those schools. No matter if they are low income or not they can receive Title I,” Zeeck said.

About 50% of the district’s elementary students qualify for free and reduced meals. About 52% of the district’s overall student debt is based in the elementary schools, Konrad said.

“We do know that some people who qualify (for free and reduced) haven’t yet filled out an application,” Konrad said.

The elementary data is the most accurate because students tend to eat at school and the level of parental involvement is higher in comparison to the more independent students in middle school and high school, Konrad said.

The debt share at the middle school level is 30% and 18% at high school. But, high school students can leave the campus for lunch hour and generally have a lower lunch participation rate then younger students, she said.

Accurate free and reduced meal data is also important to local governments, organizations and non-profits, Konrad said.

Konrad said local governments often request the free and reduced meal data from the district. So do community foundations and charities, she said.

“There are other entities using free and reduced meal rates as a barometer…,” Konrad said.

Free and reduced meal rates can be used as an indicator of poverty or low income. The Children’s Defense Fund, for example, uses free and reduced meal rates as part of its evaluation of children’s health and well being.

Individuals and others in the district have contributed to pay off some of the unpaid student meal debt in the district. Konrad said donations have included kids bringing money in from their own piggy banks.

Community help is welcomed but again, free and reduced meal applications have an important role, she said.

A family may be experiencing a temporary financial crisis and may not qualify for free and reduced meals but the district doesn’t know that until that family applies for meals, Konrad said. Or they may make only $50, $100 or $1,000 more than the qualifying income, she said.

Donations to help offset meal costs can be directed to such families, she said. Donors want their money to go toward those kinds of needs, Konrad said.

“In order to get (donations) to the most in need…we need (families) to fill out those free and reduced meal applications,” Konrad said.

The $400,000 debt projected for 2024 is nearly $200,000 more than the debt at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The district knows that for two years during COVID-19 meals were free because of federal COVID-19 relief money. A parent of a second-grader would not have had to pay for meals during their child’s kindergarten and first grade years, Konrad said.

The transition from COVID-19 years to know may be part of the reason for the unpaid student meal debt but before COVID-19 there were signs the debt was growing at a likely unmanageable pace.

The debt was $7,000 in 2012 and $55,000 in 2017. The debt grew by more than $80,000 from 2017 to 2018. The debt was $135,000 in 2018.

The lunch program is an enterprise fund and money from the general fund is not used for the program, Konrad said.

Federal subsidies help to pay for the lunch program but the district’s enterprise fund also covers the cost.

The district serves about 15,500 meals a day.