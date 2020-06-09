What can kids do this summer?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With many programs and parks closing this summer because of COVID-19, it’s hard to find activities for kids. However, there are still some businesses open in Sioux Falls children can visit and activities they can do.

The Butterfly House and Aquarium

The Butterfly House and Aquarium has opened its doors to the public. A few exhibits are closed to ensure visitor’s health and safety. The touch pools and dome aquarium are closed. The nonprofit’s employees and volunteers undergo health screenings and are required to wear masks. The house and aquarium has also placed hand sanitizing stations around the establishment.

Wild Water West Waterpark

This waterpark is open and operating at 50% occupancy. Wild Water West is following safety and health guidelines form the Centers for Disease Control. Staff are taking precautions for themselves as well as making sure guests receive the proper health measures as well. The waterpark’s employees are sanitizing and cleaning per the CDC’s recommendations.

Thunder Road

The family park is open, but with limited hours. Staff is sanitizing all equipment after each use and encourages visitors to bring some of their own as well. Workers will also be wearing masks when there isn’t a barrier between them and customers or if they cannot maintain six feet apart.

The Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion is also open with session times and some exhibits are closed. Summer education programs will also be offered but with smaller groups. Youth theatre camps are going to be offered virtually.

The Great Plains Zoo

Sioux Falls’ zoo is also open, but offers a virtual GPZoo experience too. Some indoor viewing areas are closed, but all outside areas remain open. The Great Plains Zoo has taken to its Facebook page to offer different experiences and answer questions during this uncertain time.

The Museum of Visual Materials

The museum is closed for children’s activities and free play Mondays through Wednesdays, but will offer children’s activities and classes. The staff will also have adult classes and summer camps.

Open gyms and game rooms

The City of Sioux Falls is offering open gyms and game rooms, but you must have a signed waiver to participate. These gyms and rooms will be at limited occupancy. Meeting rooms and computer labs will not be open. Community centers are also operating at a reduced capacity.

Camp Leif Ericson

Camp@Home is being offered through Leif Ericson. The program will have online video and activities as well as delivered packages of materials for crafts. The campground is also opening in July with health and safety precautions set in place.