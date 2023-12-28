SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new way of selecting candidates, changing South Dakota’s abortion ban and removing the sales tax on groceries are just a few of the possible topics South Dakota voters may decide on in 2024.

The November 2024 election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5 – nearly 11 months away. Currently, there are eight possible 2024 ballot measures approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office to collect signatures. The possible ballot measures are:

Constitutional amendment establishing a right to an abortion in the state.

Constitutional amendment to create top-two primary elections.

Constitutional amendment limiting state lawmakers to a maximum of 16 years of service.

Constitutional amendment to stop the sales tax on groceries.

Constitutional amendment to prohibit the South Dakota Legislature from amending or repealing any passed ballot measure for seven years.

Initiated measure to stop the sales tax on groceries.

Initiated measure to legalize marijuana for people age 21 and older.

Initiated measure to repeal South Dakota’s current medical marijuana program.

The possible ballot questions will not be finalized until May 2024. That’s when the deadline to turn in signatures will be verified by the secretary of state’s office. That’s a change from recent years because a three-judge panel for the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in February struck down South Dakota’s requirement that signatures must be filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State office at least one year before the election. The decision applied to proposed state laws as well as proposed constitutional amendments.

For the 2024 election, the required minimum number of signatures needed are 17,508 from registered South Dakota voters for a proposed initiated measure and a minimum of 35,017 valid signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment.

In addition to the petition ballot questions, the South Dakota Legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem passed Senate Joint Resolution 505 in 2023 to have voters decided whether to amend the South Dakota Constitution to remove male-only pronouns for governor and other officeholders.

Here’s a look at the other eight possible 2024 ballot questions currently gathering signatures in South Dakota.

Establishing a right to an abortion

Rick Weiland and Dakotans for Health were the first groups to start gaining signatures on this issue after South Dakota’s trigger law banning abortion took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and put the issue of abortion on individual states.

The attorney general’s official statement on the possible law says it “establishes a constitutional right to an abortion and provides a legal framework for regulation of abortion.” The statement also says “judicial clarification of the amendment may be necessary and the Legislature cannot alter the provisions of a constitutional amendment.”

According to current South Dakota law, abortion is a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine. The only exception to this would be cases where medical judgment deems an abortion to be necessary to save the life of the mother. There is no exception for rape or incest.

A group called the Life Defense Fund has organized to counter petition gathers for the possible ballot measure.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson issued a noted confirming the possible constitutional amendment embraces only one subject required by the South Dakota Constitution.

Changing South Dakota’s primary elections

Joe Kirby, a lawyer and well-known retired Sioux Falls businessman, is the main sponsor behind the ballot measure to start a top-two primary election in South Dakota. Kirby told KELOLAND News in Dec. 2022 he wants to let all voters vote.

The attorney general’s statement on the ballot measure says “a candidate may list any party next to their name on the ballot regardless of party affiliation or registration. All voters may vote for any candidate. The two candidates receiving the most votes advance to the general election.”

Currently, South Dakota primary elections are considered as partially closed primaries.

Political parties may let unaffiliated voters vote in primaries and exclude members of opposing parties. In South Dakota, only registered Republican voters can vote in the Republican primary, while Independents and Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary.

In Dec. 2023, there are more than 147,000 registered Independent or No Party Affiliation voters according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office. Those voters can’t vote in South Dakota’s Republican primary election in June.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson issued a noted confirming the possible constitutional amendment embraces only one subject required by the South Dakota Constitution.

Establishing term limits of 16 years for state lawmakers

Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman, representing District 9 in northwest Sioux Falls, is the sponsor for a Constitutional Amendment to limit state lawmakers from serving more than 16 years in the legislature.

Currently, the South Dakota Constitution prohibits more than four consecutive terms or a total of eight consecutive years in the Senate and House. Those rules came from a 1992 ballot measure, which passed by voters 63% (205,074) to 36% (117,702) changing the state’s Constitution. A legislator can serve an indefinite number of years if a break in service occurs in either chamber.

The attorney general’s statement on the ballot measure says “the proposed amendment limits legislators to serving a lifetime total of eight years in the State House of Representatives and a total of eight years in the State Senate.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states have term limits for state lawmakers, and five states (Michigan, Missouri, California, Oklahoma and Nevada) have lifetime term limits. North Dakota passed a ballot measure on term limits in 2022 and looks to be the 16th state to have term limits and the sixth state to have a lifetime ban.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson issued a noted confirming the possible constitutional amendment embraces only one subject required by the South Dakota Constitution.

Two measures to stop the sales tax on groceries

Rick Weiland, a longtime Democrat and co-founder of Dakotans for Health, is the sponsor behind two ballot measures regarding the state sales tax on groceries.

The issue of removing the state’s sales tax on groceries was a campaign promise by Gov. Kristi Noem in 2022 but was rejected by state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session.

The attorney general has issued two statement’s on the proposed language creating controversy around the ballot measure. If passed, state governments could not collect sales or use tax on anything sold for human consumption, except alcoholic beverages and prepared food. Municipalities may continue to impose taxes.

Weiland told South Dakota News Watch the group is now only collecting signatures for a possible initiated measure.

Proponents say South Dakota’s tax on groceries is regressive, while opponents cite how important sales tax revenue is for the state to provide basic services.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson issued a noted confirming the possible constitutional amendment embraces only one subject required by the South Dakota Constitution.

Banning Legislature from amending or repealing ballot measures

Brian Bengs, an Aberdeen man who ran for U.S. Senate against John Thune in 2022, has proposed a ballot measure that would add to the state Constitution one sentence: “A measure approved by the electors may not be repealed or amended by the Legislature for seven years from the enacted date of the measure.”

Currently, once a ballot measure becomes a law, the Legislature can amend or repeal the law.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson has not yet issued a notice confirming the possible constitutional amendment being one subject.

Making recreational-use marijuana legal for adults

This measure is sponsored by Matthew Schweich and Quincy Hazen. Schweich, who has an address listed in Sioux Falls, led the 2022 fight for marijuana legalization.

South Dakotans have voted on the topic of legal marijuana in the past two elections. In 2020, medical marijuana became state law. In 2022, a ballot measure making marijuana legal for people ages 21 or older failed.

This version of legalizing marijuana in South Dakota is four sections long. The attorney general statement says “the possession, ingestion, and distribution of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia remains illegal for individuals under the age of 21. Driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal.”

Another possible marijuana legalization ballot measure has been drafted by Emmett Reistroffer but is not yet approved to gather signatures. Reistroffer’s measure is eight sections long and authorizes the Department of Health to allow medical marijuana dispensaries a “dual-use license.”

Removing South Dakota’s medical marijuana program

Travis Ismay, with an address listed in Butte County, is the main sponsor for the ballot measure looking to repeal medical marijuana.

There were more than 45 submitted comments to the AG’s office from July 27 to Aug. 6 on the draft statement. There were many submitted comments criticizing the proposed ballot measure but not offering comment on the AG draft statement.

The attorney general’s statement says: “This initiated measure repeals South Dakota’s medical marijuana program. If approved, that repeal makes all possession, use, cultivation, manufacture, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products a crime.”

A fiscal note says the state could lose $1.7 million in fee revenue from repealing the medical marijuana program.