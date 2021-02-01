What Avera and Sanford are watching for with the new COVID-19 strains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A race against COVID-19 variants has started.

While South Dakota has not reported a case of any of the known three variants, health officials with both Avera Health and Sanford Health emphasize viruses, especially RNA viruses like COVID-19, constantly mutate over time.

As of Jan. 31, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 32 states have reported 467 cases of the United Kingdom variant, known as B117. Two states have reported a total of three cases of the South Africa variant, called B1351, and one state has reported one case of the Brazil variant, known as P1. On Monday, Iowa became the 33rd state to report a case of the UK variant with three cases.

Both Dr. David Basel, vice president of clinical quality with Avera Health, and Dr. Susan Hoover, an infectious disease specialist with Sanford Health, said the medical world is closely monitoring the three known COVID-19 variants.

Dr. Basel said the race against variants starts with knocking COVID-19 levels down as low as possible to stop any potential variants from causing a large new outbreak.

“The lower the starting part we are at when that happens, the better off we’re going to be,” Dr. Basel told KELOLAND News on Friday. “If we’re at a relatively high level of infection still and those variants come in, we’ll really ramp up. If we’ve beaten down the prairie fire to almost nothing when one of those come in, it’s not going to cause too many problems.”

Dr. Hoover agrees with Dr. Basel and highlighted the importance of slowing the spread, which will also slow down variants.

“The more the virus circulates, the more variants we can get,” Dr. Hoover told KELOLAND News on Monday. “Our original goal of having fewer people infected could not be more important now. We need to keep it from circulating.”

Dr. Basel said Avera has started to test for variants each day in its Sioux Falls-based lab. The South Dakota Department of Health and Sanford are working with the CDC to check positive test samples for variants.

Dr. Hoover praised the UK for constantly checking for new COVID-19 strains when certain areas were showing high infection rates.

“In the UK, they were particularly good at looking. They were looking at one out of 10 or 20 people to see what kind of virus they had,” Dr. Hoover said. “Here in the U.S., we’ve not been doing as many. So part of it is, if you want to see something, you have to be looking for it.”

When you get a test for COVID-19 and if you had a variant strain, the infection will still be detected Dr. Hoover added.

What is a COVID-19 variant?

A variant occurs when the virus replicates itself, but doesn’t copy the exact RNA. These mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, have resulted in new variant strains.

“Over time, if the coronaviruses — especially COVID-19 — mutate enough, then they might be able to escape the immune response that’s been built up either from having the disease before or from being vaccinated,” Dr. Basel said. “That’s why we’re watching these very closely.”

Like the yearly flu, Dr. Basel pointed out influenza viruses mutate all the time. Fortunately coronaviruses, like COVID-19, don’t mutate as rapidly as influenza viruses, he added.

Dr. Hoover added when the variant gets an advantage, it’ll out compete other versions of the virus.

UK strain most dominant, South African variant may affect immunity

In January, South Dakota state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said health officials with the CDC were predicting the UK variant would become the dominant starting of COVID-19 in the United States by March.

Dr. Basel said the UK variant will spread a little faster but added COVID-19 immunity, vaccines and treatments all are effective against the B117 variant.

“The UK variant is pretty widespread,” Dr. Basel said. “It is in states surrounding us so it is likely we’ll see it.”

The Brazil variant P1 isn’t as widespread as B117, but it has been dedicated by the Minnesota Department of Health. Dr. Basel said P1 is very similar to B117 and immunity, vaccines and treatments work against it.

Dr. Basel said there’s more attention on the South African variant B1351, which isn’t well spread in the United States. So far, the South African variant has shown a decrease from COVID-19 immunity and vaccines. However, the decrease is not drastic and Dr. Basel stressed immunity and vaccines against COVID-19 would still decrease the impact of the South African variant to just minor symptoms.

“Not terribly, terribly scary but enough to keep an eye on,” Dr. Basel said.

Just like COVID-19, over the next year, health officials will start to learn more about the variants and how it impacts immunity.

Dr. Hoover said the variants are a good reminder “that we should never assume that we know everything.”

“I’d urge people to be patient,” Dr. Hoover said. “This is an important topic. We shouldn’t panic, but at the same time, we should keep an open mind and wait for developments.”