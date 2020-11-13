What are the COVID-19 requirements and restrictions in neighboring states?

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As coronavirus cases surge across the nation, several states near South Dakota have taken actions to reduce the spread.

Iowa, North Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska all imposed new restrictions just this week. North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum announced updates to restrictions on Nov. 9

Three of four states have Republican governors. One has a Democrat governor.

The Governors of the four states all said the rising COVID-19 cases along with increasing demand in hospitals were reasons to implement or extend restrictions.

New restrictions in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska were more recently announced.

The North Dakota restrictions are based on the level of community transmission. Burgum moved counties from yellow to orange on Nov. 5. The state designates transmission levels on a color-coded chart.

Burgum ordered that “all remaining counties in the moderate risk (yellow) level under the ND Smart Restart guidelines are being moved to the high-risk (orange) level, indicating the seriousness of the situation. Businesses and events/gatherings are recommended to reduce occupancy to 25 percent, with a cap of 50 people. No standing room options should be allowed, and face coverings should be required,” stated on the governor’s website.

The restrictions in place from October are:

Critical (red): Non-essential businesses closed

(red): Non-essential businesses closed High (orange): 25% occupancy with a cap of 50 people (changed from non-essential businesses closed); encourage businesses to require face coverings (encouraged was changed to required on Nov. 9)

(orange): 25% occupancy with a cap of 50 people (changed from non-essential businesses closed); encourage businesses to require face coverings (encouraged was changed to required on Nov. 9) Moderate (yellow): 50% occupancy with a cap of 100 people (down from 250); encourage businesses to require face coverings

(yellow): 50% occupancy with a cap of 100 people (down from 250); encourage businesses to require face coverings Low (green): 75% occupancy with a cap of 200 people (down from 500)

(green): 75% occupancy with a cap of 200 people (down from 500) New Normal (blue): operate as usual.

Thirteen cities or towns in North Dakota have a policy on masks, according to the North Dakota League of Cities. The cities of Bismarck, Devils Lake, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Mandan, Minot, New Rockford, New Town, Rugby, Valley City, West Fargo and Williston have orders or mandates in place that include mask wearing.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa extended the state’s Public Health Emergency Declaration for another 30 days on Nov. 10. The declaration has two key changes on gathering sizes and mask requirements.

Groups are limited to eight people unless the group is an entire household. Those indoor gatherings with 25 people or more must wear masks. Those in outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must wear masks. The mask requirement is for those older than 2.

Reynold’s action impacts sporting events, bars, salons and other establishments in terms of masks and social distancing and size of crowds.

As of Sept. 9, the Associated Press reported that the Iowa cities of Ames, Cedar Rapids, Decorah, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Mount Vernon, Muscatine and Waterloo had mask requirements.

The city of Iowa City has a mask mandate. The city requires a face covering that covers the nose and mouth be worn in all public spaces. The mandate was enacted in July and the city’s mayor extended it through Jan. 13. It had been set to expire on Nov. 13 but was extended.

Leaders in the city of Cedar Falls, Iowa, voted on Oct. 19 to extend its mask mandate until Dec. 9, according to Cedar Falls Tourism. Individuals five and older must wear a mask in public when they can’t socially distance.

The city of Des Moines, Iowa, also has a mask requirement. Masks are required in public places whenever proper social distancing cannot be maintained, according to the city’s website. The requirement is for indoor and outdoor settings.

Democrat Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota implemented more restrictions for the state on Nov. 9. The state already had a mask mandate in place. The new measures impact bars and restaurants, indoor and outdoor gatherings including weddings and funerals.

Bars and restaurants must end dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Indoor capacity was capped at 150 people and may not exceed 50% of total capacity. There are other measures that apply.

There is 10-person limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Social gatherings are limited to members of three households or less.

There will be 25-person cap on receptions related to weddings, funerals and similar events with a phased in approach. Other restrictions apply.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska enacted changes to COVID-19 responses in the state on Nov. 9 and were effective on Nov. 11. The major changes, according to his office, impact gyms, hair salons, restaurants, weddings, funerals and similar establishments and activities.

Six feet of separation and masks are required at indoor gatherings such as funerals and at gyms, churches and bars.

Masks are required for staff and patrons at hair salons, pool halls and similar indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 consecutive minutes or more. There is an exception for services performed on faces.

Only household members of participants of school and club sponsored indoor activities may attend the activity.

The cities of Lincoln and Omaha have mask mandates.

Omaha requires that “any individual or entity which maintains premises open to the general public, including but not limited to educational institutions, shall require all individuals age 5 and older to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while indoors unless the individual maintains at least 6 feet of separation at all times from anyone who is not their household member,” as stated on the Douglas County Health Department website.

The city of Lincoln and Lancaster County have a mask mandate. The mandate is: “Any individual or entity which owns or operates any premise other than a residence, including but not limited to private and public educational institutions or school districts, shall require all individuals age five (5) and older to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while indoors unless the individual is able to and maintains at least six (6) feet of separation at all times from anyone else who is not their household member,” as stated on the city of Lincoln website.

Both cities and Lancaster County have some exceptions for activities such as speeches and social distancing.

How do the states compare on COVID-19?

The data for total COVID-19 cases, active case and similar are taken from each state’s website. The per capita case numbers are from the Centers for Disease Control.

North Dakota had 10,486 active COVID-19 cases. It has a total of 60,602 total cases. The state has 707 deaths.

Nebraska has 92,553 total cases. It has 756 deaths with 905 people in the hospital. Total number of hospitalized is 3,460.

Iowa has 1,227 hospitalized. It has 1,948 total deaths and 176,226 total positive cases.

Minnesota had 46 new deaths from COVID-19, as well as 5,552 newly reported positive COVID-19 tests. The state has 2,839 deaths and 12,644 hospitalized.