SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 2019, Redfield has played in every state baseball tournament at the varsity level, including three high school state tournaments and two legion state tournaments. If you’ve seen the Muskrats play, you’ve probably heard the last name Osborn called often, as Redfield’s been led by a set of triplets in Camden, Owen and Peyton.

The Osborn family grew a little quicker than most families as a set of triplets blessed the family in 2004.

“My sister had just had her fourth child and I looked at my wife and I said ‘we just caught my sister’,” triplets father and Redfield assistant coach Brent Osborn said. “Just that fast, it just hit us and then it really dawned on my wife too, what we were gonna to be going through here.”

From a young age, Camden, Owen and Peyton Osborn grew up at the baseball field and they quickly fell in love with the game.

“Probably just playing backyard baseball and then going to going to watch my dad and uncles play amateur (baseball). We always had a ball and glove with us,” Owen Osborn said.

“Bennett, he’s always been doing baseball, my older brother and so our whole family plays a ton of baseball. We’ve grown up in a baseball family,” Camden Osborn said.

Osborn Triplets – Courtesy: Michelle Osborn

The triplets had a role model to look up to in their older brother, Bennett.

“It’s huge. A lot of older brothers don’t want their younger brothers around so much, but he didn’t. He wanted them there. He took them under his wing and kind of showed them the right way to do things,” Brent said. “They learned a lot from him. They should count their blessings that he did that.”

The Osborns followed their brother, Bennett and their father to hundreds of games and that experience helped them learn the game.

“You’ve got to go watch it, to really understand what you’re doing. When you see other people do what we’re telling you to do, that’s how you get better. You’ve got to be there,” Brent said.

Camden Osborn – Courtesy: Michelle Osborn

Owen, Peyton and Camden first came onto the scene when they played in two state tournaments in 2019, following their freshman year of high school.

The triplets have played in three more varsity level state tournaments since, which has created quite the family experience.

Owen Osborn – Courtesy: Michelle Osborn

“It’s a really rare experience, because there’s not even that many brothers that play together, then you take three all the same age,” Camden said. “We’ve been with each other our whole baseball lives and it’s been pretty crazy getting to go to all these state tournaments and play for the best trophy we can go for.”

“It’s a lot of fun knowing that you have two other guys with you, that you know you can count on to hit the ball and field the ball, especially when I’m pitching. It’s cool to see them,” Peyton Osborn said.

Redfield was eliminated in the quarterfinals of this year’s high school baseball state tournament. Despite that outcome, the Osborns are still cherishing their moments on the field.

“Knowing they’re always there for us and we’re there for each other, is a blessing. Not too many people can say they have multiple brothers on the team and always have fun with each other and joke around and get things done,” Peyton said.

The Osborn triplets have won a Jr. Legion state championship, but they have yet to win a state title at the varsity level. They have finished as the Legion state runner-ups in 2019 and 2021.

Peyton will attend Northern State next year, while Camden is headed to SDSU. Owen has his decision narrowed down to a pair of colleges.