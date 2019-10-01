Wet year means late harvest

With a record wet year, farmers aren’t expecting to harvest their crops anytime soon.

“When you get this much precipitation it makes harvesting nearly impossible to say the least,” South Dakota State University Extension Crop Production Associate, Jonathan Kleinjan, said.

Kleinjan also says harvest will be delayed or impossible until the ground freezes. The ground needs to freeze in order to be able to have the heavy machinery out on the land. He says frost would also be beneficial to help dry the crops, but if the frost comes before the crops mature that would be a major loss.

The crop progress report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that crop harvesting is significantly down compared to last year at this time.

The only crops that are showing the same harvesting numbers are those that are not harvested in the Midwest, such as peanuts and cotton.

Later, we’ll be talking with the Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline to see how farmers are managing this record wet year.