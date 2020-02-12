West Central splits double header with Madison and McCook Central/Montrose

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO)- The Tuesday KELOLAND.com game of the day featured a unique double header in Hartford.

The first game saw the West Central girl’s playing the McCook Central/ Montrose girls.

In the first quarter, the game was close until the Trojans closed on an 8-0 run to take a 20-13 lead after the first.

West Central kept their distance in the second quarter as the Trojans took a 33-24 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw a sudden change in the game as the Fighting Cougars came out red hot but they were still trailing 46-43 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was very entertaining as McCook Central/Montrose continued to keep the game close, however the Cougars could never take the lead or tie the game.

Late in the game, the Trojans led by one when Cambell Fischer grabbed an offensive rebound and found Josslin Jarding who put a seal on the game with a three pointer.

West Central would go on to earn the 62-59 win over MC/M.

West Central (11-5) was led by three players who scored in double digits including Josslin Jarding who scored a game high 17 points, while Cheyanne Masterson tallied 15 and Rylee Haldeman scored 14 points.

The Fighting Cougars (12-4) were led by Jacy Pulse who scored a team high 15 points while Madisen Koepsell tallied 14.

The second game featured the boy’s team from West Central and the Madison Bulldogs.

In the first quarter, the Trojans started off strong as West Central worked their way to an 8-6 lead.

However, the Bulldogs would use the next eight minutes of game time to start an 18-3 run to grab a 24-11 lead.

West Central would close out the first half strong as they cut the lead back to 29-19.

The Trojans continued to roll in the third quarter as West Central was able to score 20 points and cut the Madison lead to 44-39.

However, it was all Madison from there as the Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 20-3 to cruise their way to a 64-42 win.

Madison (11-4) was led by four players that scored in double digits including Carter Begheim, Keaton Nighbert and Cody Brown who all scored 15, while Senior Tyler Tappe scored 11 points.

West Central (5-11) was led by junior Griffin Anderson who scored 10 points, while Caden Jost added 7.