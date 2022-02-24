Click the video player above to see highlights from Thursday’s games

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — West Central and Sioux Falls Christian each earned Region 3A second round playoff wins to advance to the SoDak 16.

WEST CENTRAL 68, TRI-VALLEY 39

Tri-Valley built a 20-13 lead after the first quarter, thanks to a half court shot from Lauren Grinde.

From there, the Trojans outscored the Mustangs 55-19 and cruised to a 68-39 win.

West Central was led by Rylee Haldeman who scored a game high 26 points. Tri-Valley’s leading scorer was Lauren Grinde who tallied 18 points.

Click the video player below to watch the full game between West Central and Tri-Valley

*Note: A technical difficulty occurred and prevented us from streaming the first four minutes of the game*

SF CHRISTIAN 49, GARRETSON 32

Sioux Falls Christian built a 12 point lead in the third quarter, but Garretson come storming back.

Sydney Olson earned a layup, plus the foul. That three point play capped a 9-3 run, bringing the Blue Dragons within three points.

The Chargers led by six after three.

The fourth quarter was all SFC. The Chargers outscored Garretson 16-5 to pull away for the 49-32 win.

SF Christian was led by Ellie Lems who scored 14 points. Moriah Harrison added 10.

Click the video player below to see highlights from Garretson vs. Sioux Falls Christian