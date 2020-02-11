West Central hosts McCook Central/Montrose and Madison in double header

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com Tuesday games of the day will feature a unique boys and girl’s double header in Hartford.

The first game will tip-off around 6:30 and feature the McCook Central/Montrose girls against the West Central Trojans.

McCook Central/Montrose (12-3) started the season a perfect 5-0, but then suffered three loses in their next five games to fall to 7-3. Now, the Fighting Cougars have won five games in a row.

The Fighting Cougars have found a way to score nearly 900 points this season as they are scoring nearly 60 points per contest, but their defense has been really good as well. The MC/M defense is allowing less than 40 points per game as they have held eight opponents under 40 points this season.

West Central (10-5) started off the season an impressive 6-1, but hit some hard times in the middle of the season as they lost three out of four games to fall to 7-4. Now the Trojans have won three of their last four, including two road victories.

The Trojans have found some hard times on defense this season as they have allowed more than 43 points per game and have allowed six opponents to score more than 50 points this season.

However, the West Central offense has found some success as they are scoring 55 points per game this year including their season high of 78 points against Dakota Valley on January 14.

The second game of the evening will feature a class ‘A’ boys contest pitting Madison against West Central.

Madison (10-4) had a pretty good start to the season as the Bulldogs started 6-3, but now the Bulldogs have won four of their last five and find themselves a top region 5 at 10-4.

Madison has shown some impressive offense this season as they are scoring 64 points per game including a season high 78 points against Redfield on February 1.

However, the Madison defense has struggled this year as they’ve allowed over 800 points in their fourteen games. The Bulldogs are allowing 57 points per game this season.

West Central (5-10) had a rough start to the season as they started 5-7, however the Trojans have lost three straight contests and are now 5-10.

Tuesday, the Trojans will look for a home win to end their losing streak, but they will need to find a way to improve on a defense that is allowing 62 points per game this season.

West Central has found some success on offense as they are scoring 56 points per game, but the main issue has been their defense that has allowed eight opponents to score more than 60 points this season.

The double header will tip-off around 6:30 and the games can be streamed on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.