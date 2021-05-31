West Central holds off Platte-Geddes late rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central Trojans advanced to the class ‘B’ state semi-finals with a 6-5 win over Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica/Stickney.

The Trojans started out strong as they scored the games first run in the second inning.

West Central added two more in the fifth inning to build a 3-0 lead.

Platte-Geddes answered with a three run sixth inning to tie the game at three a piece, heading to the seventh inning.

West Central scored three runs in the top of the seventh, giving them a strong 6-3 lead, just three outs away from advancing to the state semi-finals. However, the Honkers wouldn’t go quietly.

PG/DC/WL/C/S scratched across a pair of runs and had the tying run on second, when a lineout to centerfield ended the Honkers comeback and gave the Trojans a 6-5 win.

Seth Gabbert pitched 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out three.

Grafton Stroup came on in relief and earned the win, despite allowing two earned runs on three hits and one strikeout.

Stroup led the Trojans at the dish. They muscled out seven hits including Stroup’s double that scored two runs.

Ryan Healy, Loren Jacobson, Noah Hohn, Zach Madsen, Seth Gabbert and Dylan Sheppard each had a hit.

Despite a strong showing, the Honkers’ Kelby VanDerWerff suffered the loss as he threw 6.1 innings and allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out five.

The Trojans will play Vermillion at 12 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, June 1.