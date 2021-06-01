West Central clinches spot in class ‘B’ state championship with win over Vermillion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central Trojans advanced to the class ‘B’ high school baseball state tournament, following a 9-4 win over Vermillion.

The Trojans jumped on the board right away as they posted three runs in the first inning.

That lead stayed that same until the bottom of the fourth, when Vermillion scratched across a run, making the score 3-1.

The fifth inning was productive for both teams as they each put up two runs.

End of 5: @westcentralSD 5 @VermHSbaseball 3.



Each team adds two runs in the fifth pic.twitter.com/XKMK52j1BE — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 1, 2021

West Central grew their lead in the sixth as they added two more runs and Vermillion only got one run.

The Trojans added two more insurance runs in the seventh and then got the three outs they needed to secure a 9-4 win.

West Central has now advanced to the class ‘B’ state championship where they are looking for their first ever state high school baseball championship.

They will meet the winner of Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley.