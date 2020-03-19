‘We’re really writing history now.’ Local, state officials say COVID19 creates unprecedented challenges for small business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Imagine taking the field with a football team for which there are no plays.

That’s what’s happening now for many South Dakota retailers and other businesses as COVID19 has prompted actions to reduce crowd sizes of 10 people or less, practice social distancing to reduce the risk of spreading the illness and keep people safe.

“There is not a playbook for this. We’re really writing history now,” said Jeff Griffin, the president of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

More than 80% of the chamber’s members are businesses with 30 or fewer employees. Those businesses include the bar, the restaurant, the flower shop and similar.

America’s economy is built on capitalism and those businesses that are efficient and use good business methods are successful, Griffin said.

“Here, we have businesses suffering through no fault of their own,” Griffin said.

The businesses include the employees.

The state had 451,500 employed in February 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.



South Dakota has 97,000 people directly employed in the retail trade industry, said Nathan Sanderson the executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. The number includes workers at restaurants, grocery stores, bars, flower shops, car dealerships, tire businesses and the like. According to the association, 52,400 of those people were employed in retail trades, and 47,700 in the leisure and hospitality fields.

“Retail is a huge sector of our economy,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson and Griffin said members in both of their organizations were finding ways to keep their employees working, protecting them from illness and providing ways for employees to care for family if needed.

Griffin said a local company that allowed people to work from home first believed it could cut costs by not using a cleaning company on a regular basis. “They stopped and said ‘Let’s not do that because those people cleaning need the jobs,'” Griffin said.

Some businesses may find it more difficult to keep people working but have chosen to pay them or give a bonus, Griffin and Sanderson said.

Some businesses “are opening up anyway to ensure that employees have paychecks,” Sanderson said.

It’s not just small businesses and retailers in larger towns that are impacted by COVID19.

“There is no sector of retail that’s not being impacted. It’s across the board,” Sanderson said.

“In particular in small towns, the (profit) margins for a lot of the mom and pop stores are very thin,” Sanderson said.

While COVID19 is impacting how retailers and small businesses do business it will eventually have an impact on the overall state economy and local economy.

South Dakota restaurants alone have an estimated $1.5 billion in sales each year, Sanderson said.

The retail trade industry including hospitality has a $6.7 billion impact on the state’s Gross Domestic Product, Sanderson said.

The February sales and use tax report from the South Dakota Department of Revenue said that $1,766,035,690.34 in state taxable sales was reported to the state in February.

For the calendar year of 2019, $23,385,022,443.95 in state taxable sales was reported.

Sales and use tax account for 63% of the state’s fiscal year 2020 budget.

Back in December, Governor Kristi Noem cited a predicted less than expected revenue from sales tax as a reason to adjust the current budget.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has earmarked $283,897,735 in second penny sales tax for his 2020-2024 capital improvement budget. The budget is based on a 4% increase in second penny retail sales in 2019 and 2020 and 5% each year in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.