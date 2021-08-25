Weir’s no-hitter leads South Dakota to the Little League World Series Semifinals

WILLIAMSPORT, S.D. (KELO) — Gavin Weir was lights out again as he threw a no-hitter on Wednesday to lead Sioux Falls past Torrance, California 1-0.

Weir pitched a complete game and allowed zero runs and zero hits, while striking out an impressive 14 hitters. He has now struck out 114 opposing hitters in district, state, regional and world series play.

Sioux Falls will now play on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the Little League World Series semifinals. The game will be televised on ABC.

FINAL: Sioux Falls – 1 California – 0!



Noah Kuenzi knocked in the games lone run as he singled in a run in the bottom of the first inning.