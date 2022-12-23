SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks just two days until Christmas, and what are generally prime last-minute shopping days are being impacted by the severe winter weather that’s hit the region.

Nancy Savage is the owner of Child’s Play Toys in downtown Sioux Falls. She says the weather has definitely made a difference these past few days when wind chills have driven far below zero. She has a good attitude about it though.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“That’s part of living in South Dakota,” Savage said. “There’s nothing we can do about it — we’ve had a great season — it’s just kinda a bummer that it would be the couple days before Christmas.”

Savage says she’s thankful that the year as a whole has been a good one “because these few days have not been as good as we traditionally would have liked this time of year.”

These last days before the holiday are often big shopping days, but Savage says the weather has about cut sales in half the past few days. “With that being said, there are still people out shopping,” she said.

One result of the extreme weather is that shoppers are not messing around. “People that are out are on a mission,” Savage said. “When they walk in the door, they are looking for something.”

Another thing helping to buoy sales is Child’s Play’s online shop. “We’ve had more sales on our website than we probably normally would have,” Savage noted. “A lot of it is for pickup — we can have it all wrapped and ready to go for them.”

Child’s Play Toys closed at 5:00 p.m. Friday, but if you’re in search of last minute gifts, they’ll be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 24.