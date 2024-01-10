SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Rising contract hiring costs and a heavy workload over the past year has led the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to request an additional $62,000 in funding and change the deposit fee for siting dockets from $8,000 to $20,000.

PUC Chairperson Kristie Fiegen appeared in front of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations Wednesday, Jan. 10 to request the additional funds. Feigen explained to the committee that the PUC will need more money to compete with rising costs and the increase of energy rate cases the PUC has had to settle in the past year.

The PUC regulates energy, telecommunications, grain and pipeline companies, settles energy rate regulation disputes and surveys, or sites, locations for wind and solar farms, transmission lines and certain oil and carbon pipelines.

One of the PUC’s requests is to increase the deposit fee for doing these land sitings from $8,000 to $20,000. Siting costs include investigating, reviewing, processing and serving notices of application, according to South Dakota Codified Law 49-41 B-12.

Fiegen said the PUC has put legislation in the House to change that codified law. HB1052 aims to increase the deposit fee and remove language prohibiting the increase.

“The maximum fee chargeable may not exceed one-quarter of one percent of the first one hundred million dollars of estimated construction cost plus one-twentieth of one percent of all additional estimated construction costs of the facility,” the law currently reads.

The legislation is scheduled for its first hearing Friday, Jan. 12.

During the meeting, Democratic Sen. Red Dawn Foster asked who will be responsible for paying the fees. Fiegen said they want the companies, not consumers, to foot the bill.

“Our goal is to have the cost-causer pay,” Fiegen said. “When a company or utility submits a rate case, we hire consultants and (the companies) pay for those consultants.”

The PUC is also asking for an increase of $62,080 for some of its staff’s contracts. Fiegen noted a rise in costs, cash balances and retirement benefits for six eligible employees as reasons for the increase.

According to Fiegen, the PUC has increased the amount of energy rate cases for reviewing and settling with energy companies. The commission has settled three cases in the past 12 months — two with Xcel Energy and MidAmerican in 2023, and one with Northwestern Energy earlier this week. Fiegen said the PUC hasn’t had rate-regulation cases for six to nine years, so the increase last year came with the need for more staff.

“Yesterday, we had four consultants that the commissioners could ask questions that we hired to help us with that rate case,” Fiegen said. “We have to also hire consultants and experts. Our siting dockets are getting a lot more complex, so that means we have to hire more technical expertise.”