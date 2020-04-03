Ways to volunteer during COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re self-quarantining and still looking to help the community or just plain bored, there are ample projects for you to do. The Helpline Center has provided resources for people looking to volunteer during this trying time.

Masks

One thing you can do is sew masks for health care workers. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a shortage of masks creating difficulties for individuals in the health field.

A post by Avera lays out instructions on constructing masks. First is what the masks themselves are made out of.

Avera’s website says you’ll need a half-yard of fabric and a quarter-inch of elastic (for the loops) to make two to three masks. The page specifies that a ‘full head loop’ is preferred as compared to ear loops. It states, “A full-head loop is preferred due to ability to obtain a tighter fit.” The elastic band for a head loop will need to be 23 inches long. Ear loops will need two 8 inch loops or elastic hair ties.

If you don’t have elastic you can create masks with fabric ties. The mask should have two upper and two lower ties on the right and left sides. Each of the four ties need to be 18 inches long.

After completing 25 masks or more, contact your local Avera to plan the best way to drop them off.

Food distribution

Corona Help South Dakota is an initiative focused on delivering necessities to individuals that are homebound and providing food distributions throughout South Dakota.

To sign up, you simply click the ‘I want to help’ button. The site then takes you to a section where you fill out some basic information. If you would prefer to donate money, that option is available as well.

The website also provides the tools for individuals who are seeking this help.

Cards

Making cards is another way to help out community members. These cards can be especially impactful to people who are home-bound, in an assisted-living or nursing home, veterans or families going through this difficult time.

Once you’ve finished making the cards you can deliver them to your local Helpline Center. Or you can call 2-1-1 to see what local charities/nonprofits are accepting DIY projects.

Brookings (619 5th Avenue)

Rapid City (529 Kansas City Street, Suite. 201)

Sioux Falls (1000 N. West Avenue, Suite 310)

DIY’s

The Helpline Center has compiled a list of DIY projects you can do as well.

DIY Project- Week of June 3-Summer Fun Packs

DIY Project-Week of June 10-Pet Rescue Kit

DIY Project-Week of June 17-Monster Making Kit

DIY Project-Week of June 24-Laundry Kit

DIY Project-Week of July 1-First Aid Kit

DIY Project-Week of July 8- Birthday in a Bag

DIY Project-Week of July 15-Feminine Hygiene Care Packs

DIY Project-Week of July 22-Mind and Health Kits

DIY Project-Week of July 29-Chemo/Dialysis Care Kits

DIY Project-Week of August 5-Military Care Packs

DIY Project-Week of August 12-Teacher Care Kit

DIY Project-Week of August 19-No Sew Fleece Blankets

DIY Project-Week of August 26-Keep Warm Kits

After completing any of these projects, you can donate them to to the Helpline Center. According to the Helpline Center’s webpage, all of the projects can be completed and donated at any time.