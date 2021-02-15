Ways to conserve energy during the winter months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– As the winter cold snap continues to move through the Midwest, energy cooperatives are urging members to conserve energy.

The Southwest Power Pool’s (SPP) region is experiencing a generation shortfall due to historic low temperatures along with limited wind resource output from North Dakota down to Arkansas according to a Facebook post by Oahe Electric Cooperative.

Oahe Electric is asking their members to help reduce the energy demand while these frigid temperatures continue by limiting showers, drying clothes, grain handling and drying, baking and other high energy demand activities during this cold snap.

Here are some of the other ways you can conserve energy in your household, according to energy.gov:

The sunlight is a good way to add some extra warmth to your house. Open curtains on south-facing windows during to day to allow sunlight to naturally heat your home. Make sure to close these curtains at night though, to reduce the chill from cold windows.

Using window treatments and coverings can help to improve your energy efficiency and reduce the amount of cold draft throughout your house. Apply a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame or tape a clear, plastic film to the inside of your window frames, making sure they are tightly sealed to the frame to reduce infiltration. Install tight-fitting, insulating drapes or shades on windows that continue to feel drafty after weatherizing.

Adjusting your house temperature is an easy way to reduce your energy usage. When you are awake and home, set your thermostat as low as comfortable. When you are asleep or out of the house, turn your thermostat back ten to fifteen degrees for eight hours to save around ten percent on your heating and cooling bills. It is recommended to use a smart or programmable thermostat, which can make it easy to set back your temperature.

If you have a heat pump, maintain a moderate setting or use a programmable thermostat that is designed to be used with heat pumps.

Detect air leaks around the utility cut-throughs for pipes, gaps around chimneys and recessed lights in insulating ceilings and unfinished spaces. You should also add caulk or weather-stripping to seal air leaks around doors and windows.

Make sure you are maintaining your heating systems and schedule service for them. Replace you filter for furnaces and heat pumps once a month, or as need. When using wood-and pellet-burning heaters, make sure to clean the flue vent regularly, along with cleaning the inside of the appliance with a wire brush periodically.

Use can reduce heat loss from your fireplace by keeping the damper closed unless a fire is burning. When you use the fireplace, open dampers in the bottom of the firebox or open the nearest window slightly and close the doors into the room, while lowering the thermostat setting to between 50 and 55 degrees.

If you never use the fireplace, plug and seal the chimney flue to reduce heat loss. If you do use the fireplace, install tempered glass doors and a heat-air exchange system that blows the warmed air back into the room. You can find out more ways to improve fireplace efficiency at energy.gov.

Lower your water heating costs by turning down the water heater temperature to the warm setting (120 degrees F).