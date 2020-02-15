Watertown upsets top ranked Yankton

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com game of the week featured a class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball contest between top ranked Yankton and Watertown. Click the player above to watch the full game or the player below to watch Watertown’s highlights of the game.

The biggest story of the night was Yankton junior Matthew Mors who needed just ten points to set the all time scoring record in class ‘AA’ history.

However, the story of the game quickly changed as Watertown raced out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter.

Watertown our to a 17-11 lead on Yankton after one. @KELOSports Mors still needs 6 pic.twitter.com/QHRukPLxIH — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 15, 2020

In the second quarter, Watertown saw they lead fall to only four points, but the Arrows still held a halftime lead on top ranked Yankton.

Watertown looking sharp as they lead Yankton 27-23 at halftime. Mors is still at 6. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/IULkalVB9k — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 15, 2020

In the third quarter, the Arrows started to run away with the lead, when Yankton’s Cooper Cornemann took over the game and scored 11 straight points.

Thanks to that run, the Bucks tied the game at 40.

Games even at 40 in Watertown. Mors held scoreless in 3rd, he needs 4 points yet for the record pic.twitter.com/BI7tXNbfx6 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 15, 2020

In the fourth quarter, the game remained close right up to the final minute. After Mors set the record, the focus of the game became Watertown’s attempt to dethrone number one Yankton.

Now that Mors has the record, the next storyline is the game! Watertown leads top ranked Yankton 54-49 with 1:20 to go! @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 15, 2020

In the final minute, the Bucks scored four points to cut the lead to one as Watertown led 54-53.

Late in the game, the Arrows had a one and one attempt at the line for Brandon Smith who already had eight points. Smith would miss the first one giving the Bucks ten seconds to win the game.

Mors would dish it to Aidan Feser who couldn’t connect on the layup attempt, but then Cornemann got the rebound and had a chance to win it at the buzzer but his shot was short, giving the Arrows an upset victory. Click the video player below to see the final seconds.

With this win, Watertown moves to an even 7-7 while Yankton falls to 13-3. It was also the second time this season that the Arrows defeated the number one team in class ‘AA’.