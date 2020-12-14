Watertown, Huron health facilities ready for the COVID-19 vaccination

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — When the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrives at Prairie Lakes Healthcare System in Watertown, the health care organization will be ready, said Jennifer Bender, director of marketing for Prairie Lakes.

“Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has a secure storage location for the vaccine,” Bender said in an email to KELOLAND News.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA. The vaccine has strict temperature requirements. Most hospital refrigeration units can store the vaccine for five days at refrigerated 2-8°C conditions, according to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination fact sheet. Other types of storage units can store the vaccine for longer at lower temperatures.

The Huron Regional Medical Center will receive its vaccine through Prairie Lakes, one of the partners in the Northern Plains Network.

“Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is part of the Northern Plains Network, a network of independent health systems in South Dakota. We will disperse the vaccine to some members of the network to increase the reach of the vaccine in South Dakota,” Bender said.

Members of the Northern Plains Network besides HRMC are the Brookings Health System, and Madison Regional Health System.

When HRMC receives it Pfizer doses it has five days to disperse it, Kim Rieger, the vice president of marketing and communications at HRMC, said in an email to KELOLAND News.

“(The vaccine) is considered in a ‘thawed’ state and we don’t need the extreme refrigeration requirement. Our pharmacy refrigeration will be able to hold the vaccine during those five days,” Rieger said. “However, once our pharmacy team reconstitutes the doses, we have six hours to get the doses injected. We are being very careful in how we are planning and scheduling to ensure no doses are wasted.”

DOH officials expected about 7,800 Pfizer vaccinations to arrive this week. If approved by the FDA, the state expects to get 14,600 doses of the Moderna vaccination.

South Dakota Department of Health officials and the agency’s vaccination plan said health care workers will be among the first to get the vaccination.

“…we asked staff to complete a survey if they would like to receive the first round of vaccination. This information helped us complete our plan and collect contact information,” Bender said. “Once the vaccine is ready, eligible staff members will be contacted directly with their allotted time to receive the vaccine.”

At HRMC, priority employees will be the first to get the vaccine, said Dawn Allen, vice president of patient services at HRMC.

The priority employees include “employees from long term care, as well as hospital staff that work directly with COVID patients in ER, ICU and COVID units,” Allen said in an email to KELOLAND News. “All hospital staff will not receive the vaccine this week but will be scheduled in the weeks to come with the next allotments.”

HRMC has already been through at least two COVID-19 surges in Beadle County.

“Vaccinating does put additional work on our workforce, but we have been very fortunate to have our staff, nursing instructors and staff from Avantara (health care system) assist with this first go-around of vaccinations,” Allen said.

Avantara operates nursing homes in the Huron area.

The state’s vaccination plan is broken into at least two phases called phase 1 and phase 2.

Phase 1 includes vaccinating those health care workers but also portions of the vulnerable population. The DOH plans also involves partners who will help distribute the vaccine and vaccinate health care workers and vulnerable residents such as residents in nursing homes.

As part of the first phase, Prairie Lakes will be working with long term care facilities in Codington County.

“We will also be working with long term care and assisted living facilities in Codington Country to vaccinate their employees during this initial phase,” Bender said.

The two organizations will also be involved in the second phase of vaccinations.

“Following vaccinating all Priority 1a employees, we will begin vaccinating employees from community partners,” Allen said. “Both the community partners and the priority listing is determined by the (DOH).”

“During the next phases we will also be vaccinating other front line health care workers, EMS and other designated groups,” Bender said.