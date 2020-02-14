Watertown hosts top ranked Yankton; Mors aims for ‘AA’ scoring record

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO)- The Friday KELOLAND.com game of the week will feature a class ‘AA’ boys contest between top ranked Yankton and Watertown.

Friday night’s contest has more then just a game on the line as Yankton junior Matthew Mors is looking to surpass Eric Kline’s all time class ‘AA’ scoring record.

Nearly three decades ago, Kline concluded his high school basketball career at Aberdeen Central. Kline would go down as one of the top players to play class ‘AA’ basketball as the former Golden Eagle concluded his career with 2,025 points.

Fast forward 29 years and Yankton’s Matthew Mors has his sights set on becoming the greatest scorer in class ‘AA’.

Mors will enter tonight’s contest with 2,016 points. 10 points… that’s all Mors will need to become the top scorer in class ‘AA’ history.

As for tonight’s game, the Yankton Bucks (13-2) enter the contest with the top record in class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball.

The Bucks are currently on a nine game win streak and much of that success can be credited to a Yankton defense that is only allowing 47 points per game, but the Yankton offense has been good too.

The Bucks are scoring an impressive 61 points per game this season, including seven games where the Bucks scored more than 60 points.

The Watertown Arrows (6-7) had a rough start to the season as the Arrows started 2-4. Since then, the Arrows have won four of their last seven including an upset win over second ranked Brandon Valley on January 16.

The Arrows have had some struggled on both sides of the ball this season as the Watertown defense is allowing 56 points per game, but the offense is only scoring 49 points per game.

Watertown has found an increase in offense over the past month as the Arrows are scoring nearly 53 points per game over their past seven contests.

Tonight’s game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and can be seen on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.