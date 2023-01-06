SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Waege family is very familiar with the FCS National Championship experience in Frisco, Texas.

And that’s led to plenty of extra questions from South Dakota State fans for Lana Waege, mother of North Dakota State sixth-year senior defensive end Spencer Waege. Lana told KELOLAND News Friday she’s been fielding questions about Frisco and the FCS National Championship experience all the time since SDSU’s 39-18 semifinal win over Montana State.

“This is something that everybody has wanted,” said Lana, who flew from Sioux Falls to Texas on Thursday. “It’s the two Midwest teams in Frisco playing on the big stage. It’s gonna be a wild atmosphere and it’s gonna be a fun one.”

Top-seeded SDSU (13-1) will take on No. 3 seed North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday. KELOLAND Media Group will have team coverage from Frisco, Texas ahead of kickoff and live blog coverage when the game starts on Sunday.

Spencer Waege at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

When the game starts, there’ll be plenty of fans cheering for either the Jackrabbits or the Bison. But in Watertown, you’ll find a lot of people supporting both teams as well as No. 99 in the Green and Yellow.

“Whether you’re an NDSU or SDSU fan, you always hope your hometown guys do a great job and represent your community. Spencer’s definitely done that,” John Hordorff told KELOLAND News. “Spencer has had a great career. We wish the best for Spencer. Everyone in Watertown cheers for him. He’s done a lot of things for football and Watertown.”

Hordorff said it’s easy for him to support a former player he coached while also supporting the Jackrabbits. Before becoming the head coach in Watertown, Hordorff played linebacker and fullback for SDSU.

“Watertown is a little bit more divided,” Hordorff said. “There’s a group of SDSU fans, there’s a group of NDSU fans. The respect for both teams is mutual. Everybody knows they’re both good football teams.”

Lana agreed more and more folks in Watertown are supporting the Bison and looking closely at NDSU.

“When he (Spencer) was home over Christmas, a lot of what was said was we’re not Bison fans, we’re (Number) 99 fans,” Lana said. “It’s just going to be a wonderful experience and great that our hometown gets to see a hometown boy play.”

Lana said the fact this is Spencer’s last game with the Bison makes the game even more special. She said they’ve made a lot of friends and made a lot of memories.

“Win or lose, it’s gonna be fun,” Lana said. “You pray nobody gets hurt, we wish everybody well and Go Bison.”

Supporting SDSU and Spencer

Hordorff’s first season with the Jackrabbits was in 1997 which was the same year longtime SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier started his head coaching career in Brookings.

“He deserves this national championship run that he’s on right now,” Hordorff said about Stiegelmeier. “We had a great few years with him. It never seems like it’s long enough.”

A long college playing career is a benefit Spencer Waege is capitalizing on. The native of South Shore and 2017 Watertown graduate is eligible for his sixth season because of the NCAA’s ruling from the COVID-19 impact on the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive playmaker has recorded 9 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss this season, including 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss against the Jackrabbits in a 23-21 loss when the rivals met on Oct. 15 in Fargo, North Dakota.

“Being from Watertown and being around Spencer, you kind of hope he makes a play and lots of plays,” Hordorff said. “Obviously being a Jackrabbit fan and all, you hope he doesn’t make too many, but you know, he’s gonna make a lot of plays.”

Spencer, who redshirted his first season in 2017, missed most of the 2021 season because of a season-ending knee injury. Hordorff said he expects SDSU to have a tight end or running back help the offensive line block Spencer throughout Sunday’s game.

“It’s really nice to see football on a national stage with two Midwest teams, two schools from the Dakotas playing against each other,” Hordorff said. “We just hope that it’s a good football game and see what happens in the end.”

Hordorff isn’t one of the many SDSU fans that has reached out to Lana about the Frisco experience. He plans to watch the championship game in Watertown, where there will be plenty of people supporting both teams.