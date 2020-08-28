Watertown and S.F. Lincoln cross paths Saturday night at Howard Wood Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln will host Watertown on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Howard Wood Field, part of week one of the 2020 high school football season.

Watertown finished 2-8 a year ago and concluded their season with a loss to Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the quarterfinals of the class 11 ‘AAA’ playoffs. The Arrows return a list of talented players, which is creating a buzz for Watertown football.

“We’ve got a pretty good football team this year. We’ve got quite a few guys returning. We have some talented athletes in our backfield and some pretty good offensive linemen this year and so we’re pretty excited about this year,” Watertown coach John Hodorff said.

Watertown will look to improve on an offense that scored nearly twenty points per contest last season. A combination of a solid backfield and one of the best players in the state, should help the Arrows.

“Like every other year and like every team, you want to be able to run the football and we’re hoping our offensive linemen do a good job and we can get the run game established. Hopefully off the run game, we have some pass game that we can go to,” Hodorff said. “We have Dawson Schmidt who is one of our receivers and he’s probably one of the top receivers in the state right now. If we can get him the ball, then we’re doing pretty good.”

Lincoln and Watertown have only met twice in the last five seasons. Watertown earned a seven point win in 2018, but Lincoln got their revenge with an impressive 39-3 win over the Arrows last year.

“We know that they (Lincoln) have speed and we know that they have big guys up front. We just have to try and play our game and do what we can to keep the ball offensively as long as we can,” Hodorff said. “We know offensively they are going to be really good, we’re expecting defensively that they’ll be good too. Knowing our assignments and doing are jobs are important, it more comes down to us just making good decisions and doing things the right way.”

Sioux Falls Lincoln finished with an impressive 8-2 record last season, but suffered an upset loss to Washington in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The Patriots scrored more than 320 points in just ten games last year. This year’s offense could have the same fire power as they return starting quarterback Tommy Thompson.

“He’s (Thompson) is the centerpiece of the offense, there is no doubt about it, but it’s nice to have a quarterback who can throw it but also hand the ball off to a running back like Isaiah Robinson, who’s going to have a monster year for us also,” Sioux Falls Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said.

Lincoln allowed more than 21 points per game defensively last year. However this year, the Patriots will need to fill a few spots on defense after losing some seniors last season.

“We’re still looking, especially up front on our defensive line, we’re still looking to replace some of those seniors that we had last year, and we’ll see,” Fredenburg said. “I mean they are working their butts off. We just have to face some competition, because we had zero camps this summer.”

Lincoln is looking to start the season with a win, but they know they’ll need to keep their focus on themselves.

“We’re just really concentrating on the basics and fundamentals and what we do. We just got to go out and play. That first game is always a chest match on making adjustments from what you see to what you expected,” Fredenburg said.

Watertown will travel to Sioux Falls to play Lincoln on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com as part of our High School Football Coverage.