Ice on power lines and a pole in the Kingsbury Electric Cooperative Service area. Kingsbury Electric Cooperative photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of a winter storm is continues today as more than 200 customers lost power in Kingsbury County in eastern South Dakota.

The Watertown Police advised no travel in the city as of 5:30 a.m. today, according to a Facebook post.

City facilities are closed today.

KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said Watertown got about 1/3 of an inch of ice Monday into Tuesday.

Kingsbury Electric Cooperative said at about 10:30 a.m. today, about 140 customers were still without power.

Trees covered with ice on top of lines and poles were the largest cause of outages. Crews needed to de-energize some lines so branches could be cut and removed from power lines.

Some customers could be without power all day, the cooperative said. The cooperative serves 886 customers in the DeSmet area.

Northeastern KELOLAND including Watertown are hovering at about 32 degrees as of about 9 a.m. today, said meteorologist Brian Karstens.

It may be difficult for for temperatures to get above freezing today, in areas around Watertown, Karstens said. The ice could end around 6 p.m. today and snow will likely start then, Karstens said.

Ice has covered streets and trees in the Lake Preston area as well as Britton.

KELOLAND Weather graphic of ice accumulation as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.

Round 2 coming next

This is an evolving storm and KELOLAND meteorologists expected waves of mixed moisture and wind from Monday into Thursday night.

Areas of the James River Valley including Mitchell and nearby towns will see a shift after today (Tuesday) said KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens.

“The worst is yet to come for the Mitchell area,” Karstens said.

He said from about 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, this area will get heavy snow and wind.

The ice warning is expected to expire at 6 p.m. today in the Watertown area and snow should start about the time that ice warning expires, Karstens said.

That area could receive four to eight inches of snow, he said.

Sioux Falls has yet to experience its worse snow dose of the storm, Karstens said.

Wednesday will be quieter in the Sioux Falls area but things will change Thursday.

Sioux Falls could get two to four inches of snow with high winds. Blowing and drifting snow will happen in the Sioux Falls area as well as in the northeastern part of the state.

By Thursday, the northeastern part of the state should have received its largest snowfall amounts, Karstens said.

The storm forced school closures and the closure of other activities on Tuesday.

Start with the A as an example. Public and private schools in Aberdeen, Alcester and Arlington are closed. B is an example of how the weather conditions will vary in the east. Beresford public school was two hours late as of 8:45 a.m. and Brookings, to the north, was closed.

School was also closed in Watertown.