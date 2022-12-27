SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Union Gospel Mission has been severely damaged by a water main break, the mission’s marketing coordinator Elly Heckel said.

Heckel said the water main break happened Monday night in the building at 701 E. 8th St. which includes the women’s and children’s shelter and the thrift store.

About 39 women and children were displaced, but Heckel said other temporary housing has been found.

The UGC must now deal with clean up and damages. Bedding and clothing in the thrift store were damaged as well as the interior of the building.

Heckel said the estimated damage is $60,000. Donations will help cover costs and volunteers will also be needed to help with clean-up.

UGC is organizing the effort and will release more details on how to help Tuesday.

Items in the distribution area of Union Gospel Mission at 701 E. 8th are damaged by a water line break.

Business tenants and residents in the Jones421 building in the city’s downtown are also dealing with a water line break.

Del’Inkka Beaudion, the owner of Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, said the extent of the water damage at her business was not yet known. As of around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday she was waiting to learn more from her insurance company.

“You don’t see all the damage, what water does in the interior walls…,” Beaudion said.

Beaudion also said that Intoxibakes, the business next door, also had water damage.

A post on the Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen Facebook page said a water line broke on Dec. 25 in the building and businesses and residents were cleaning up.

A water line broke at Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital on Dec. 24. The break flooded the lobby, Sanford officials said.

The city of Rapid City reported on Facebook on Dec. 26 that a water line at Carriage Hills Place area had been repaired. The city reported on social media that the break affected a 12-inch line that impacted nearly 100 residences and properties.

About five days ago, the city of Rapid City also reported at water line break on the 300 block of East Philadelphia Street. About 30 residences, a church and apartment building were impacted.

Three days ago, the city of Sioux Falls reported a water main break on Kiwanis Avenue. The street was closed from Russell Street to Brookings Avenue.