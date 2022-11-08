SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With almost half of South Dakota’s precincts reporting but only 30% of the active voters, the splits between the no and yes votes on recreational marijuana and expanded Medicaid were opposite. Fifty-five percent of the voters said yes to expanded Medicaid while 55% of the voters said no to recreational marijuana.

This was with 336 of 687 precincts reporting on the state’s Secretary of State (SOS) website as of 10:30 p.m.

As of 10:13 p.m., the number of precincts in Minnehaha County reporting election results was stuck at 28 that were partially reporting, according to the SOS website.

The number was the same at 9:30 p.m.

With 256 of 687 precincts fully reporting results, Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem leads with 64% of the vote. She’s followed by Democrat Jamie Smith with 34% of the vote and Libertarian Tracey Quint with 3%.

And the Associated Press declared Noem the winner at 9:54 p.m.

The declaration was made before any of the precincts in Minnehaha County had been fully reported on the state’s website. But Noem led in the county with 28 precincts of 75 partially reporting.

As more precinct results were posted, Noem’s lead has increased.

By 9 p.m., 127 of 687 precincts had fully reported results. That number totals 62,612 of 597,073 of registered voters. Noem led with 62% of the vote.

Minnehaha County’s precinct reporting has been increasing since 9:08 p.m. when only 13 precincts were partially reported. As of 9:30 p.m., Noem led with 52% of the vote to Smith’s 44%.

The county has 75 precincts. The county has 130,827 active voters.

Pennington County does not have any precincts reported. Pennington County has 86,296 active voters.

Lincoln County has six precincts fully reported and three partially reported. The county has 31 precincts. Lincoln County has 44,231 active voters.

The number of precincts fully reported on the SOS site more than doubled in about a half hour.

At 8:22 p.m. results from 35 of 687 precincts were posted. Eighty-one precinct results were posted at of 8:43 p.m.

Results from Minnehaha County were slow to be posted. At 8:45 p.m. 13 precincts were partially posted. The county had 130,820 registered voters and 17,167 inactive voters.

Sixteen of all the state’s 687 precincts were in shortly after 8 p.m. Codington County has eight precincts fully reported as 8:09 p.m.

Look at Codington County results for a possible indication of how three statewide races could go for this election.

The county had 13 of 23 precincts reported to the SOS site. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem was leading Democrat Jamie Smith, 66% to 30% with Libertarian Tracey Quint at 2%. In 2018, Noem defeated Democrat Billie Sutton 55% to 44%.

The Associated Press has already declared Republican John Thune the winner in the U.S. Senate race. Codington County showed an overwhelming lead for Thune in that county.

Incumbent Republican Dusty Johnson had 81% of the vote for U.S. House with 14 precincts reported in Codington County.

In Clay County, Democrat Brian Bengs led with 64% of the vote compared to 30% for Thune. It was the only county where Bengs had been leading as of 8:10 p.m.

The site said the new results will be posted every five minutes as long as there are new updates.